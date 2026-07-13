Rams Expected to Get Good News About Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams have openly courted franchise legend Aaron Donald and the latest from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter suggests that their efforts will prove successful.

Donald stepped away from the Rams following the 2023 season. The 10-time first team All-Pro has reignited the interest in him by admitting being intrigued by the addition of star pass rusher Myles Garrett this offseason.

Both sides have played the recruitment game so far, and Schefter believes there is a reason.

Adam Schefter Expects Rams to Get Aaron Donald Back

During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” host Pat McAfee asked Schefter about Donald’s recent workout at the Rams’ facilities. More specifically, McAfee asked whether Donald was just going through the motions.

Schefter said the latter was “exactly what it was.”

“He told the team that he wanted to go there work out. See how he felt, see how he reacted. See everything that went along with being back in pads on the football field, and seeing how it made him feel. I don’t know what he told them about that after he went through those workouts at the facility,” Schefter said on July 13.

“I really think it was just a trial method to see how his whole body reacted, how his mind reacted, to being back out there.”

Schefer addied that he could not think of a place where Donald would be “more appreciated, celebrated, wanted, respected than in that locker room with the Rams.” He added they could already have a “plan” for how they want to deploy the franchise legend.

That would involve roughly “12, 15” snaps per contest.

Ultimately, though, it is the Rams’ chances for a Super Bowl run that could lure Donald back in the mix.

“They could … use the spots that they need to most have him on a line with Myles Garrett. Myles Garrett, get double and triple-teamed Aaron Donald will not get that type of attention again. It’s an unbelievably attractive arrangement for him. It’s just a question of whether he wants to go through and do it. My guess is, in the end, that he will, just a guess,” Schefter said.

“He’s obviously thinking hard about it. There are a lot of people that want him back there. He has to make the decision ultimately. But I would think it’s got to be awfully enticing for him to come back and play this year when the Super Bowl be in LA.”

That is encouraging, but the Rams continue to await final word from Donald.

Former Players Weigh In on Aaron Donald

Donald told McAfee about being intrigued about returning to the Rams following the Garrett trade. Now, McAfee believes the defensive lineman will do just that.

However, McAfee does not see Donald taking on a part-time role.

“Just the thought of him even thinking about it tells me it’s gonna happen,” McAfee said, citing “a lot of other things” around the situation. “Now, you said 12 to 15 plays a game, I don’t think that’s possible with Aaron Donald.

“The reason why Aaron Donald wanted to find out who he was, I think, in these workouts, is because I don’t think Aaron Donald wants to go back and be a shell of himself. I would assume Aaron Donald is expecting to go back and being dominant. That is what Aaron Donald is expecting. I think that is what he’s hoping. I think that’s what he’s trying to find out, and I think, 90% of Aaron Donald is still a 94 on Madden [NFL Football], 95 on Madden. An 85% of Aaron Donald is still a 91 on Madden, or whatever the case is.”

McAfee continued, “If we see Aaron Donald back, just being from Penn Hills, Pittsburgh guy, I don’t think you’re going to see the showcase OG tour at the end.”

Co-host Darius Butler echoed McAfee’s sentiments about Donald’s greatness.

“How many years has been out, two?” Butler said. “Two full years, that’s a long time. It is a long time. But he is a freak of nature. The best defensive player I’ve ever seen play the game. And if he does come back, he’ll see looks that he didn’t see his entire career with having Myles Garrett on that edge.”