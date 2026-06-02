Aaron Donald Offers Telling Words About Potential Rams Comeback

There has been an increase in clamoring for the Los Angeles Rams to bring back All-World defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a move that would require the 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro to unretire.

It is a notion that has been shot down at every turn for the past two-plus offseasons. That is, until the Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett went through, fueling the latest round of speculation.

The speculation received a jolt from one of Donald’s former teammates.

Former Rams Teammate: Aaron Donald ‘Staying Ready’

Donald retired from the NFL following the 2023 season. The former Rams star has spoken candidly about asking and answering his own questions about not only having the desire to play on game days, but also putting in all the work necessary to be ready every week.

Regardless, Donald is still in tremendous shape.

ESPN’s Pat McAfee said that he “reached out” to Donald on Tuesday following the Rams’ trade for Garrett, to which the Super Bowl champion said, “It for sure got me thinking. Ha ha.”

Donald added, according to McAfee, that he is “35 [years old], removed two years ago,” referring to his retirement. He also told the former player-turned media personality that he would need to “see if that fire can light back up.”

That is not just lip service from Donald, either.

One of his former Rams teammates, fellow defensive tackle Michael Brockers, suggested that Donald could indeed be prepared for a comeback.

“I would say that I do have some information that might be considered as some knowledge that others might not have,” Brockers said on the “Locked On Rams” podcast on June 1. “I’m not gonna tell it all. You gotta watch more of the “Locked on Rams” show to get some of that. But I will say this, my guy is staying ready, so he doesn’t have to get ready. And I’mma just leave the audience with that, so we can get some more viewers on the later show this week. So, I’ll be discussing if some of that is real or good.”

Brockers insisted that he “wouldn’t play” when pressed about the veracity of what he was insinuating. He did not divulge any information beyond that, though. It certainly remains a situation to monitor.

Aaron Donald Return Appears Closer Than Ever

Donald’s message to McAfee is far more authoritative than Brockers’ tease. Both represent the strongest hints that the future Hall of Famer could be back in blue and sol before all is said and done this offseason.

The Rams’ front is loaded.

It includes Pro Bowler Byron Young opposite the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Garrett, and two of the best interior pass rushers in Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner.

One of those latter two players would obviously see less time if Donald came back. So would nose tackle Poona Ford. Still, it would be surprising to see the Rams turn Donald away. That is, if he decides that the fire inside still lights up and wants to return for one last ride.