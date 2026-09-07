Los Angeles Rams Get Encouraging Intel on Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams are set to get the full Myles Garrett experience in Week 1.

Garrett and the Rams play their regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, and the expectation is that the star EDGE will be close to 100%.

“Garrett … had a little bit of inflammation, I would say, in training camp,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “Good Morning Football” on September 7. “I don’t expect him to be limited at all. Really don’t believe that there’ll be an issue with him. There’s always going to be a little bit of maintenance, but he is a freakazoid athlete.”

Rapoport continued, saying Garrett is “one of the best players ever to do it. Obviously, the subject of the biggest trade in the off-season. I would expect Myles Garrett to be just fine for the Los Angeles Rams.”

The Rams gave up Jared Verse and a bevy of draft picks to land Garrett.

That only adds to the significance around Garrett’s status for the Rams heading into Week 1 against their NFC West rivals, the 49ers.

Super Bowl Question Looms Large After Myles Garrett Trade

The trade for Garrett helped the Rams lure Aaron Donald out of retirement, but it also raised expectations.

Per The Athletic, the Rams are prohibitive preseason Super Bowl favorites at +500.

“A trade for single-season sack king Myles Garrett coupled with the return of retired future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald gives the Rams perhaps the most menacing combination of pass rushers ever seen,” The Athletic’s Scott Phillips wrote on September 7, noting that adding the duo to the Rams’ core makes it “easy to see why star-studded Los Angeles is grabbing preseason headlines.

“The revamped defense helped create significant separation between the Rams and every other NFL team on Super Bowl oddsboard. Can they live up to the hype and become the first preseason favorites to claim the Lombardi Trophy since the Chiefs in 2023?”

Phillips noted that adding Garrett pushed the Rams from +800 favorites to +600, with Donald making up the difference.

Such high expectations also mean anything short of a Super Bowl berth would be a letdown.

Rams Face Significant Decision on New Star

The Rams are two days away from officially being over the salary cap. However, Garrett’s $8.4 million hit is not among the issues. However, his cap hits rise over the next four seasons, peaking at $48.1 million in 2030, before dropping to $39.9 million in 2031, which is a void year.

Garrett is signed through 2030 on a four-year, $160 million contract.

Former sports agent Joel Corry, now an analyst for CBS Sports, believes the Rams could revisit Garrett’s deal. More specifically, it could be in the next calendar year.

“Garrett had five years worth $179 million remaining on his contract when acquired. His contract was almost immediately reworked. Instead of making $31.5 million in 2026, his salary was raised to $37 million, with $35.7 million converted into a signing bonus that would be prorated at $7.14 million annually against the salary cap from 2026 through 2030,” Corry wrote on September 5.

“Given the market for elite pass rushers has changed dramatically since Garrett became the NFL’s first $40 million per year non-quarterback in March 2025, it wouldn’t be surprising for his deal to be renegotiated as early as next year.”