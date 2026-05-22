Rams Legend Shares Strong Words Over Matthew Stafford’s Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to a one-year, $55 million contract extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on May 21. The news drew a strong reaction from, among others, Rams legend Jim Everett.

Everett has been a staunch supporter of Stafford, and he is also a believer in what the Rams have planned for 2026 first-round pick Ty Simpson.

This deal also has historic implications for Stafford.

Rams Legend Does Not Hold Back After Rams Extend Matthew Stafford

Everett, the Rams’ all-time leader in passing yards, said, “Congratulations Matthew!” in a post on X following the news. He also broke down the Rams’ “QB strategy” to solve the riddle for anyone “still stuck” on LA selecting Simpson over a wide receiver with the 13th overall pick.

Between Stafford, Simpson, and 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett IV, the Rams are paying less than the $60 million the reigning MVP’s new deal is worth at max payout.

Everett urged doubters to “enjoy the ride” and that a “surprise” could still come at receiver.

“Cheap rookie-scale backups saves $5M–$10M vs average veteran QB2s ($4M–$7M each). Funds Stafford plus stacked roster. Win now,” Everett said in the post. “Rams just build it different…”

Insider Explains Fine Line Rams are Walking

Rams head coach Sean McVay has made it clear that Stafford is the team’s starter until he says otherwise, which could still be after the 2026 season, even with 2027 baked into his contract.

“When it comes to Ty Simpson’, worth remembering: Matthew Stafford has long preferred not to enter a contract season. This extension doesn’t mean he won’t retire after the year. It’s all year-by-year,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported in a post on X on May 21.

“But the Rams are guessing on when Simpson will play. Stafford holds the keys.”

Atkins added, “The reality is, Stafford could play one more year, or two, or three. If he plays three, he’ll be younger than Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers are playing at now,” and that “the Rams wanted QB certainty in Ty Simpson before they had to chase it. The cost is a guessing game of when he plays.”

Stafford shook off an offseason back injury to lead the NFL in touchdown passes en route to his MVP award win in 2025, but he and the Rams have grander visions in mind for his 18th season.

“The Rams won a Super Bowl with Stafford in 2021, a game that was played at SoFi Stadium, the team’s home field,” Schefter wrote in a follow-up article. “Stafford will turn 39 on Feb. 7, one week before the Super Bowl in Los Angeles — again at SoFi.”

Matthew Stafford Gets Cushion on All-Time Lead

Schefter also noted that Stafford will enter the 2026 season with the Rams “1,758 [passing yards] behind Aaron Rodgers” for the all-time lead.

Rodgers signed a one-year, $22 million pact with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. With Rodgers returning for a 22nd NFL season, Stafford is unlikely to surpass his rival. Rodgers said the 2026 season will be his last, though.

So, Stafford should be positioned to surpass him in 2027 if the Rams star plays.

For now, Stafford can revel in his increased lead on the all-time NFL earnings list. He currently holds a $13.5 million lead over Rodgers, who sits in second place, per Spotrac.