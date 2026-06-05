Ex-NFL Executive’s Myles Garrett Take will Catch the Attention of Rams Fans

The Los Angeles Rams catapulted to the top of NFL headlines to start June. Trading for All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett ignited a plethora of conversations, and not limited to fans either.

Even a former NFL executive dropped his bold take in busting out his analyst binoculars.

Renown ESPN analyst and former league front office executive Louis Riddick surfaced as one reacting to the blockbuster trade. Riddick’s take, however, will catch the attention of the “Rams House.”

It’s because the former director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles brought up a certain rival he still favors over the Rams.

Louis Riddick’s Bold Myles Garrett, Rams Take

Riddick, 57, took to the social media website X, formerly Twitter, to drop his lengthy take on the Garrett-to-Rams deal.

The ESPN personality and past Monday Night Football commentator started by liking how the Rams “are going about their business.” However, he busted out this counterargument that’ll lure in Ram fans.

“But also…the Seahawks kept their core intact and re-signed big time playmakers,” Riddick posted.

That’s not all from Riddick too, as he dove deeper into presenting why the Super Bowl champs hold the edge to him.

“Added a stud in [Jadarian] Price at running back with very little mileage on his legs via the [NFL] Draft. That is an easy 1,000-yard rusher with enough attempts,” Riddick added.

Louis Riddick adds Next Edge Rams Rival Holds

Riddick continued to state why he cites with the defending champs even after the Rams pulled out the epic move.

“Drafted one of the best playmakers in the entire draft on defense in TCU safety Bud Clark that is destined for stardom alongside [Devon] Witherspoon and [Nick] Emmanwori,” Riddick added.

Indeed Seattle boosted its new “Legion of Boom” in luring in the ball-hawking Clark. The Seahawks once again rode a defensive wave to claim their second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Lastly, Riddick dished out one last take that became bound to ruffle some feathers in Los Angeles.

“They will be there in the end, AGAIN,” Riddick concluded.

Another words he sees the reigning champs heading to SoFi Stadium on Valentine’s Day 2027. But not the Rams.

Reactions Spark for Riddick’s Rams/Seahawks Take

Sure enough in typical internet fashion, Riddick lured out reactions. He received a strong mix of backers representing the NFL’s “12th man” to Rams fans attempting to dunk on him.

A fan representing the latter disagreed with Riddick, believing Seattle’s 2026 ceiling is the second round.

“They caught lightning in a bottle last year. (Congrats and respect). The cold reality is, [Mike] Macdonald collected a ring that wasn’t expected to ever be his. It happens. Rams under Sean Mcvay are a level up and that’ll be showcased now,” the fan posted.

Another fan pointed out how the champs lost beloved offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, which leaves the belief Seattle will decline on that side of the ball.

But Riddick’s post attracted Seahawk fans too who praised the analyst’s take and believing their team will be a contender. Nevertheless, the league could be gearing up for the Rams-Seahawks rivalry to intensify this fall.