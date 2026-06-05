Myles Garrett gets Browns, Todd Monken ‘Really Angry’ With First Rams Move

Myles Garrett flashed an immediate smile once the Los Angeles Rams introduced him Tuesday. Garrett then wasted no time getting blunt about his Cleveland Browns departure.

Now Garrett’s first official Rams move has forced the belief that head coach Todd Monken and the Browns became “really angry.”

Garrett chose to show up wearing a skull cap helmet Thursday and run through drills. Another words, he showed up ready for their OTAs right out of the gate.

He skipped OTAs each season with the Browns, hence why the “anger” surfaces out of Cleveland.

Analysts see Myles Garrett Rams Appearance as dig to Browns

Radio personalities for 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland Daryl Ruiter and Jonathan Peterlin see the “anger” coming out of Cleveland.

“Myles Garrett in attendance…I think he knew this got Todd Monken really angry. This got the Browns really angry,” the hosts stated. “How about a great first impression…it’s an easy win.”

"Myles Garrett in attendance…I think he knew this got Todd Monken really angry. This got the Browns really angry. This got the fans really angry. How about a great first impression…it's an easy win." 🚨 @JPeterlin and @RuiterWrongFAN react to Myles Garrett showing up at… https://t.co/7hIu5AcE6w pic.twitter.com/Vffme5g7kP — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 4, 2026

One host ruffled more feathers with the “Dawg Pound” by taking the former Browns star’s side.

“I’m not upset with Myles for this at all,” Pertelin said. “I also wouldn’t be upset if Myles all of a sudden turned into some great leader. And was trying to be everything that he wasn’t with the Browns with the Rams.”

Pertelin feels Garrett is learning from “what pisses people off” and what doesn’t through this calculated move.

“Is life not just trying to figure out what makes people mad and adjusting along the way?” Pertelin said.

Reflecting Back on Myles Garrett no Shows

Garrett emerged as a no-show during its May workouts too. The NFL leader in sacks for the 2025 season never got the chance to build a relationship with the incoming Browns head coach either.

Things worsened from here between Monken and Garrett. The former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator even admitted he’s never met Garrett in person after landing the Browns job.

This sparked a major rift between the coach and star edge rusher. The “Dawg Pound” sensed a divorce between Garrett and the franchise became imminent.

So Garrett took a closet jab at both his old employer and Monken through his first Rams act.

Ex-Rams Star is now Beloved by the Browns, Monken

Monken decided to choose to embrace the man replacing Garrett. He felt it’s “awesome” seeing Jared Verse coming on board.

“You wish you had unlimited time to meet with him and try to catch him up to speed. But just his willingness to get here, be here this morning to get into meetings and be on the practice field says a lot about him,” Monken said Wednesday.

Verse emerged as the reverse of Garrett. The now ex-Rams defender showed up “jacked” to be a Brown, Monken added.

Yet Monken refused to answer anymore questions about Garrett and chose to defer to general manager Andrew Berry, who facilitated the trade.

Meanwhile back in L.A., Garrett is receiving the red carpet treatment near Tinseltown. Now an iconic franchise is inviting him to their game for a special occasion. The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will have Garrett throwing out the first pitch of their Saturday home contest against the Anaheim Angels.