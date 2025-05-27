Confident Rams Newcomer Predicted to Unseat All-Pro Playmaker

The Los Angeles Rams retooled their offense this offseason, most notably cutting wide receiver Cooper Kupp and replacing him with Davante Adams. However, the Rams also bolstered their tight end room with rookie second-round draft pick Terrance Ferguson.

Ferguson’s arrival seemingly leaves incumbent Rams TE1 Tyler Higbee closer to an exit than an extension in the final year of his contract.

However, Ferguson’s arrival also has major implications for the Rams’ prized addition, Adams.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak marked the final 100 days before the start of the 2025 NFL season with a deep dive into various topics across the league. Solak predicted that Ferguson would “supplant” Higbee “by Week 5” and leapfrog Adams as the Rams’ No. 2 target.

“Call it 63 catches, 821 yards and six scores,” Solak wrote on May 27, predicting Ferguson’s final line in his first season with the Rams.

Ferguson left Oregon as the all-time leader in receptions and touchdowns among tight ends.

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the Rams in free agency, and he is the most accomplished player on the roster.

Still, the Rams selected Ferguson with a premium pick. He will see plenty of targets.

The Rams are also expected to get more out of their running game. Keeping all of the options in the offseason, like Adams and Ferguson happy is on Rams head coach Sean McVay. But his is an embarrassment of riches.

Terrance Ferguson Delivered Clear Message to Rams HC Sean McVay

Underdog’s Josh Norris noted on X how enamored the Rams seemed to be with Ferguson in the April 26 episode of “Behind The Grind,” documenting the 2025 draft. In it, McVay and Rams general manager Les Snead can both be heard speaking highly of the tight end.

The video also reveals Ferguson delivering a clear message to his new head coach.

“I can’t believe it. Appreciate you so much, Coach,” Ferguson told McVay on the phone in the video. “You’re going to get the best tight end in the draft right now. So, I appreciate it so much.”

Ferguson set career bests with 539 yards on 43 receptions, adding 3 touchdowns, in 2024.

He had a personal-best 6 TDs in 2023, when now-Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was his QB at Oregon. Now, Ferguson will look to provide Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with a reliable, versatile target.

Rams HC’s Comments Good News for Super Bowl Champion

The video also showed McVay offering revealing thoughts about Ferguson’s fit with the Rams and in the offense.

McVay told Ferguson that the Rams getting anxious waiting for the No. 46 pick, their first after trading out of the first round, to come up. He also said they loved Ferguson’s story and are excited to bring him in.

Most telling, McVay said he suspects Higbee is also excited about Ferguson’s arrival.

“You’re going to love playing alongside some of these other guys, and I know Tyler Higbee will be fired up to play alongside you,” McVay told Ferguson in the video.

The Rams also have former Seattle Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson, 2023 fifth-round pick Davis Allen, and 2024 undrafted free agents Mark Redman and Anthony Torres, all under contract.