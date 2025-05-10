Rams Playmaker Sends Hard-Hitting Message After Making Legendary Choice

The Los Angeles Rams traded out of the first round in the 2025 draft. So, with their first pick of the draft, the Rams selected former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Selected with the No. 46 overall pick, Ferguson and the Rams’ other draft selections chose their uniform numbers to open rookie minicamp. Ferguson chose No. 18, which was last worn by wide receiver Tyler Johnson in 2024.

Ferguson chose it for a different reason, to honor his late friend, Spencer Webb.

Like Ferguson, Webb was a tight end for the Ducks. He died in 2022. Sharing an image of his number on Instagram on May 9, Ferguson included “LLSW [spider web emoji].”

Looks like Rams rookie TE Terrance Ferguson chose jersey number 18 to honor his former Oregon teammate, the late Spencer Webb. (Via Terrance’s Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/hXQvAfPk0C — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) May 9, 2025

Ferguson and Webb were teammates on the Ducks in 2021. It was the former’s first season in Eugene and the latter’s final with the team.

The Rams’ rookie, Ferguson, will look to make his mark in the number at the next level.

Terrance Ferguson Honors Late Teammate Spencer Webb

Webb, a fourth-year sophomore with NFL aspirations at the time of his death, left behind a son, Spider, with his girlfriend, social media influencer Kelly Kay.

Kay shared a clip of Webb from the day of his death on his birthday on TikTok in April.

Kay told People Magazine’s Georgia Slater in 2023 that Webb “passed away in my arms.” She noted in the caption of the video shared on Webb’s birthday that it was taken “10 minutes” before Webb fell.

“According to the sheriff’s office, Webb fell and struck his head just a short distance from Triangle Lake,” ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura wrote in July 2022. “The sheriff’s office said bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive Webb, who was about 100 yards down a steep trail, and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue personnel assisted with bringing him back to the roadway.

“Authorities said his death appeared to be accidental.”

Now, Ferguson will look to bring a brighter note to a tragic moment that continues to affect many lives beyond the Rams’ tight end.

Terrance Ferguson Choosing to Follow Historic Footprints

This is not the first time Ferguson, who wore 19 and 3 in college, has worn 18. He also donned it for the Senior Bowl.

More than Johnson, Ferguson is following two other notable Rams to wear the No. 18 on the field. Former Rams star Cooper Kupp, now of the Seattle Seahawks, wore No. 18 over his first three seasons before switching to No. 10 in 2020.

Kupp earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, was named Offensive Player of the Year, and helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2021, after switching from 18.

Former teammate Ben Skowronek wore the number during that Super Bowl.

The most notable Rams player to wear the number before Ferguson, though, is ex-quarterback Roman Gabriel. Gabriel earned three of his four Pro Bowl trips, his All-Pro nod, and was named MVP (1969) while wearing 18 with the Rams.

Ferguson is the first tight end in Rams history to wear the number. That gives him a head start on making his mark in a surprisingly storied digit.