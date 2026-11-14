Two Players Punished by NFL Over Los Angeles Rams Game

The Los Angeles Rams saw cornerback Emmanuel Forbes swept up in the NFL’s weekly review process. Forbes received a $10,839 fine for “unnecessary roughness” over “striking/kicking/kneeing” in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

Officials flagged Forbes for the infraction during the contest, making the ruling less surprising than some other instances around the NFL.

The NFL confirmed the anticipated decision in their weekly update.

The incident occurred during the second quarter on a first-and-10 from the Commanders 18-yard line. Commanders running back Austin Ekeler gained 7 yards on a carry, and Rams defensive lineman Ty Hamilton received credit for the stop.

However, officials flagged Forbes for “unnecessary roughness” over a post-play altercation with Commanders wide receiver Jaden Bradley.

The NFL did not fine Bradley over the interaction.

Forbes’ fine is less than what the NFL lists as the standard amount for first-time offenses, which this is for the former Commanders first-round draft pick. The NFL could have docked Forbes up to $12,537 for this infraction.

A second offense can incur a fine as high as $18,507, which is what Forbes is now subject to if he logs another such infraction.

It was an admittedly emotional contest for Forbes.

“I had this one circled. Just motivated to play them guys. They let me go to years ago, and just ready to go out there and show myself, what I got,” Forbes told reporters on November 8. “I’m a ball player. And I when I’m playing my best, I think I’m the best in the world.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay praised the 2024 waiver claim, who is heading for free agency this offseason.

He said Forbes played “great” and commended his ability to overcome a different penalty.

“I thought he played tough, I thought he came up in run support, I thought he was sticky in coverage,” McVay told reporters after the game. “I was really proud of Emanuel Forbes. He did a good job today.”

NFL Fines Rams’ Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders Player

No other Rams players received fines besides Forbes. The NFL did, however, dock Commanders safety Quan Martin $17,911 for a “hit on a defenseless player.”

In the second quarter on a third-and-2 from the Texans 28-yard line. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s pass attempt to Tutu Atwell fell incomplete, with no other ruling coming from the in-game officials.

Martin came flying in to ensure the incompletion, but with too much vigor for the situation.

Players can appeal fines. If this sticks for Martin, he now has his first of three strikes before triggering a one-game suspension under revised league rules announced in August.