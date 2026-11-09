Rams Player Facing NFL Punishment After Win Over Commanders

The Los Angeles Rams have enough to worry about with the concern around Puka Nacua, but they could also get unfortunate news regarding Emmanuel Forbes.

Forbes was integral to the Rams’ win, but he was also flagged for a potentially fineable offense.

During the second quarter, on a Commanders first-and-10 from the Washington 18-yard line, Austin Ekeler gained 7 yards on a handoff. Rams defensive lineman Ty Hamilton tackled Ekeler, bringing the play to an end.

Officials flagged Forbes for “unnecessary roughness” during an altercation with Washington’s Jaden Bradley, giving the Commanders 15 yards and, more importantly, another set of downs.

The Commanders ultimately punted, but this is where the NFL could step in.

If upon review the NFL deems that Forbes’ actions against Bradley during their post-play dust-up rise to the level of “Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing,” Forbes faces a fine up to $12,537 for first offenses and $18,507 for second offenses, per the NFL.

The NFL does not uniformly apply fines, choosing not to for some plays that get called during games and levying them for infractions that did not get called in other instances.

Emmanuel Forbes Sends Message After Rams Beat Commanders

Forbes is in his second full season with the Rams, and third overall, after LA claimed him off waivers from the Commanders in December 2024. The former first-round draft pick of Washington’s has not forgotten how he got where he is.

“I had this one circled. Just motivated to play them guys. They let me go to years ago, and just ready to go out there and show myself, what I got,” Forbes told reporters on November 8.

“I’m a ball player. And I when I’m playing my best, I think I’m the best in the world.”

Forbes had 6 tackles and 3 pass deflections, including one to seal the game. Asked about his visible emotions during the game, Forbes said he was “in the moment” and was eager to “show my talent” against the organization that made him the 16th overall pick of the 2023 draft class.

The Rams needed Forbes to step up, with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson both sidelined due to injuries, the latter for the remainder of the season.

“I’m a professional,” Forbes said. “Whenever the opportunity presents itself out there.”

Forbes also had words for disgruntled Commanders fans, one of whom warned him ahead of the game that they would be going at him all game, to which the Rams corner posted on X on November 8, “[Shushing face emojis] whosss houseeee!!!”

Sean McVay Praises Emmanuel Forbes

Rams head coach Sean McVay was effusive with praise for Forbes following the Rams’ win over the Commanders.

McVay said Forbes was “great.”

“I thought he played tough, I thought he came up in run support, I thought he was sticky in coverage. After we got the one penalty, what I like is that he’s responding, showing great maturity, showing great competitive stamina,” McVay told media members during his postgame media session.

“I thought he and Josh Wallace were really they were great for us today. Obviously Jayden [Daniels] does such a great job of being able to extend plays. They got a lot of different guys that can make some plays, and I was really proud of Emanuel Forbes. He did a good job today.”