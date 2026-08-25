Former Rams $2.5 Million Signing Lands with NFC East Team

Week 1 of the 2026 season is approaching and teams are making last-minute signings to bolster their teams.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman DJ Humphries is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

“Source: The #Commanders are signing former Pro Bowl LT DJ Humphries to a 1-year deal, adding key depth and starting experience to their O-line. With Laremy Tunsil out with a torn triceps, Humphries — who has 101 career starts mostly with the #AZCardinals — helps.”

Humphries signed for the Rams on a one-year, $2.5 million deal to help with the left tackle spot. The O-lineman featured in eight games for the Rams, playing just 84 snaps on offense.

A former Pro Bowler in 2021, DJ Humphries heads east for a change of scenery to play a pivotal role for the Commanders’ offensive front.

Sean McVay on DJ Humphries

The Los Angeles Rams signed DJ Humphries as a “contingency” plan for starter Alaric Jackson, who was dealing with blood clots.

Head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media at last training camp and revealed that Humphries has good professionalism and praised his athletic ability.

But D.J. [Humphries], obviously, I thought, for a guy that got on a couple of Zooms with [offensive line coach] Ryan Wendell, you could feel that he’s played a lot of football, got great athleticism, he’s got a great demeanor,” McVay said, via The Rams. “I think D.J. has really played his best ball as of late, which has been cool to see.”

Jackson’s medical issues were no issue during the 2026 season and he remained the starter for 16 games and played in all three of the team’s playoff games — Humphries was the starter in Week 17.

Looking for a change of scenery and some playing time, Humphries heads to the nation’s capital to replace Laremy Tunsil.

DJ Humphries will enter the ninth season of his career and has accrued around $89 million in career earnings.

Rams Could Have Used Humphries

Alaric Jackson performed at a high level in 2025 following his medical scare.

The left tackle was the 11th-highest-graded tackle (out of 89 qualifying) from Pro Football Focus, receiving an 84.3 pass-block grade and 74.8 run-block grade.

But the player is currently dealing with off-the-field issues due to an alleged domestic violence issue. While the offensive lineman will not face charges, he could still face a suspension due to potentially violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

If Jackson were to get suspended, the Rams would have a clear hole at the left tackle spot that would allow EDGE rushers to get to Matthew Stafford‘s blindside.

Knowing Sean McVay’s offensive system, it wouldn’t have taken long for Humphries to secure a role on the front five. But it appears the Rams did not look to retain the former Pro Bowler.

DJ Humphries heading to the East will secure more playing time, replacing Laremy Tunsil, instead of a temporary stand-in for a suspended player.