Rams Draw Attention With Change Amid Uncertainty Around Alaric Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams are back on the practice field for their third session of training camp, and starting left tackle Alaric Jackson was noticeably not out with the team.

Jackson is navigating an ongoing legal issue over an alleged domestic violence incident with a woman. He was present and accounted for on Day 1 of camp. Moreover, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he expected the Super Bowl champion to be a full participant.

However, that plan appears to have already been disrupted.

Alaric Jackson Not Spotted During Rams’ Second Practice

Jackson participated on Day 1 of camp. However, the Rams had another veteran on the field in Jackson’s place for Day 2. The switch did not go unnoticed.

“Here at Rams camp and David Quessenberry is at left tackle with the first team,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported in a post on X on July 29. “No sign of Alaric Jackson anywhere at practice so far.”

Jackson’s legal situation remains unresolved and lingering over the Rams in training camp.

Nevertheless, Jackson’s absence from the field on Wednesday puts the spotlight back on McVay’s previous remarks about him and wide receiver Puka Nacua.

“We’ve had great communication with the league. What happens is, is the legal process wraps itself up. Then . . . the league does their investigation. And so, I’m not gonna–what I don’t want to do is put the cart before the horse. So, that’s got to take place,” McVay told reporters on July 25. “Then, that offers the opportunity for the league to come in and do their independent investigation and then make decisions accordingly.”

This was health-related, but also a reminder of just how precarious the Rams’ situation is.

Sean McVay Clarifies Comments

Jackson’s status is key in the wake of several Rams roster moves, including reserve offensive lineman Justin Dedich landing on the non-football-injury list. McVay cleared the air about the nature of Dedich’s injury.

“Justin Dedich’s hand injury wasn’t related to fireworks, Sean McVay said. Something fell on his hand,” Atkins said in his follow-up post. “It’s in a wrap now.”

McVay’s previous comments had left the door open for speculation.

“He had a hand accident around the 4th of July,” McVay told reporters on July 28. “That’s kind of what’s keeping him out for now.”

The Rams have added veterans Bill Murray and Blake Hance over the past two days. Hance in particular could be in LA to be a fallback option for days when the Rams want to give Jackson some time off.

Jackson dealt with blood clots and off-field issues earlier in his career with the Rams.

His health is just another concern for him specifically, as well as a red flag for the Rams, whose options behind him are uninspiring. Qussenberry has started 30 of his 97 career games played.

Jackson won a Super Bowl as a backup for the Rams in 2021. He has developed into one of the better left tackles in the NFL, and someone Los Angeles needs on the field almost as much as they need Stafford.