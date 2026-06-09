Rams Add Former Giants Edge Defender Behind Myles Garrett

Even with the major moves they have already made, the Los Angeles Rams are still fine-tuning their roster, with Tomon Fox the latest player swept up in the changes.

Fox is joining a group of Rams pass rushers that was revamped this offseason. That is true even with the reigning and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, being the only addition of note.

He still has a path to playing time if he sticks.

Rams Bring in Ex-Giants OLB Tomon Fox

The team announced “LA Rams Roster Moves” in a post on X on June 9, specifying that the move was “Free Agent Signing OLB Tomon Fox.”

Fox, 28, has 45 total tackles and 2.0 sacks in his career, starting two of his 37 games played.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins noted in a post on X on June 9 that Fox “has 37 career games with 2 starts. He’s here to play special teams after he played 69% and 76% of the respective snaps over the past two seasons with the Giants.”

Fox has logged over 200 defensive snaps as recently as 2024. He also had more than 300 reps in that phase as a rookie.

However, Fox’s story is one of untapped potential, even for a former undrafted free agent.

Fox’s stats from North Carolina show he can be a menace in the backfield,” On SI’s Stephen Lebitsch wrote in May 2023, adding that “Fox is also a player that can be placed into different alignments and still make contributions. In 2022, he played 304 snaps from the defensive line as an edge rusher, but the Giants experimented with reps in the box, out wide in the slot, and even as a hybrid corner.”

Fox tallied 29.5 sacks during his six years at North Carolina. He logged 6.0-plus sacks in each of his final three campaigns with the Tar Heels. Lebitsch doubted Fox could make the Giants’ roster in 2023, but the veteran did.

That seemingly speaks volumes about his special teams contributions amid his lack of production and reps on defense.

Rams Special Teams Units Were Weak Point Last Season

Fox is also joining the most polarizing unit for the Rams last season. Rams head coach Sean McVay made multiple changes to LA’s special teams last season, swapping kickers and long snappers during the campaign.

McVay also changed coordinators twice (once on an interim basis), including this offseason.

Special teams have been an Achilles heel for the Rams over the past two seasons. Fox’s addition is just another change that they hope will have a positive impact.

While he has not contributed much on defense, the Rams do not need him there on paper. In addition to starters Garrett and Byron Young, the Rams have 2025 third-round selection Josaiah Stewart and 2022 UDFA Keir Thomas II.

The Rams had better hope their depth is not tested too severely.

Losing Garrett, whom LA lists as a defensive end rather than an OLB (he is an edge defender, regardless), or Young would be extremely detrimental to the Rams, with little behind those two.