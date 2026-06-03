Rams Could Owe Browns Additional First-Round Pick in Myles Garrett Trade

Les Snead, Sean McVay, and the Los Angeles Rams are still basking in the glow of the trade for Myles Garrett, but all of the details surrounding the blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Browns have not yet been completely finalized.

Moreover, we will not learn of the full ramifications until the 2027-2028 season.

The price of landing Garrett has been oft-discussed in the wake of the deal. It could still take a steep climb if the Rams’ plan falls apart.

Browns Could Get Another First-Round Pick in Myles Garrett Trade

As it stands, the Rams traded Jared Verse, along with a first-round pick in 2027, a second-rounder in 2028, and a selection in the third round of the 2029 draft to the Browns in the deal for Garrett. It could ultimately end up being another first-rounder in 2029, though.

The third-round selection is “conditional,” per the official transaction wire entry.

“The condition on the #Browns 2029 3rd round pick?” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported in a post on X on June 3. “It becomes a 1st if the #Rams trade Myles Garrett into the #AFCNorth.”

Garrett is notably under contract through the 2030 season, having yet to begin his four-year, $160 million contract extension, which he initially signed in March 2025.

It is not as outlandish as it may seem for LA to pivot on Garrett, at least not financially.

The decision could be an undeniable signal that the Rams are changing directions as a franchise. However, it would also save the Rams $42 million without any dead cap if they traded Garrett. That is even before June 1, in 2029.

A trade in 2030 would save the Rams $50 million. That just underscores how significant a decision on Garrett could be by that point.

There are ways around it, like releasing Garrett and letting him sign wherever he pleases.

However, the Browns were clearly worried about Garrett landing back in the division. They would have two yearly meetings against him. Notably, Garrett and the Rams will visit Verse and the Browns in 2027.

Rams Paid Significant Price for Myles Garrett

The discourse around the value that the Browns received from the Rams has largely centered around the lack of premium draft capital. That was before news of the condition on the third-rounder the Rams are sending to the Browns in the deal for Garrett.

However, it also inaccurately discounts what Verse represents as a commodity in a deal.

“Jared Verse was a first-round pick. He is worth more than a first-round pick after two Pro Bowls and a Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first two seasons, because he’s no longer a bet on becoming something,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins posted on X on June 2, quoting a post from BetMGM that compared the Garrett deal to the San Francisco 49ers trading up to draft Trey Lance in 2021.”

Atkins continued, “The Rams paid a *massive* cost for Myles Garrett — a 1st, a 2nd, a 3rd and a cost-controlled two-time Pro Bowl DE — and that landed them a 2x DPOY on a very favorable contract,” and added that it was a “smart swing. But still a big swing, which is why other teams didn’t pay ‘just one first-round pick.’”

Time will tell if the Rams end up paying out even more to the Browns for the Garrett trade than what the deal already stipulates.

That could shift perceptions of the deal, particularly with what would have led to moving on.