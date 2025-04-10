Rams Sign $5 Million Super Bowl Champion to Contract in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams are not waiting until the 2025 draft to fill some of their remaining needs. Instead, the Rams decided to go with a trusted option in linebacker Troy Reeder in the late stages of free agency.

“We have agreed to terms with LB Troy Reeder on a 1-year deal,” the Rams announced with a post on X on April 10.

Reeder, 30, has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Rams.

Reeder entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2019. Primarily a contributor on special teams, he started a career-high 10 of 17 games played during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season.

The veteran LB recorded 46 total tackles, 1 for loss, and 1 pass deflection in six games during the 2024 regular season.

He is coming off a one-year, $1.1 million contract with $5.1 million in career earnings.

Troy Reeder Rejoins Re-Tooled Rams LB Corps

Reeder returns to what is a new-look group for the Rams. The Rams signed former Atlanta Falcons LB Nate Landman in free agency, with Christian Rozeboom (Carolina Panthers) and Jake Hummel (Baltimore Ravens) both leaving for different opportunities.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Rams 18th in tackling in 2024. Reeder and Rozeboom were second and third on the team, respectively, in tackling.

Both players struggled in coverage.

Landman arrives with 191 total tackles over the last two seasons, including a 110-stop season in 2023, when he started 14 of his 16 appearances. He ranked 28th in defensive grade and 41st against the run among linebackers with at least 543 snaps (his final tally) in 2024.

Second-year man Omar Speights, another former undrafted free agent, returns to lead the group after a 67-tackle season.

Speights started 10 of 17 games after taking over for an injured Reeder for good in Week 10.

Rams’ Draft Needs Gain Clarity After Late Free Agency Moves

Even with the moves the Rams made in free agency, and Speights’ strong rookie campaign, linebacker was among the list of the Rams’ projected needs heading into the 2025 draft. They can cross it off and focus on others after re-signing Reeder.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop listed cornerback and offensive tackles as the Rams’ other remaining top needs before Reeder’s return.

The Rams own eight selections in the 2025 draft, but own just one – No. 26 – in the top 50.

“The top of the Rams’ roster doesn’t have many glaring holes after free agency, but they’ll need to add depth through the draft. Although the starting cornerbacks return, Los Angeles’ pass defense ranked 26th in the NFL this past season. The Rams could also add at inside linebacker after losing Christian Rozeboom (Panthers), Troy Reeder (unsigned) and Jacob Hummel (Ravens) this offseason,” ESPN’s Sarah Barshop wrote for the team’s needs on April 1.”

“Although the Rams re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year deal, they could draft their right tackle of the future with Rob Havenstein entering the last year of his contract.”

Round 1 of the draft is on April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 are on April 25, with Rounds 3 and 4 on April 26. The Rams have been pegged as a team to watch for a quarterback late in the first round and one that could trade back, leaving a wide range of possibilities.