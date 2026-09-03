Rams Sever Ties With Rookie Draft Pick Amid Deal With Super Bowl Champion

The Los Angeles Rams completed the expected deal to add former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jamie French in a decision that ultimately sees him replace Tim Keenan III on the roster.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team posted on X on September 3, first noting they had “Signed to Practice Squad LB Jamie Sheriff” before adding that they also “Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad DT Tim Keenan III.”

Sheriff won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2025.

Rams Cut 2026 Draft Pick Tim Keenan III

The Rams drafted Keenan in the seventh-round of the 2026 draft, meaning he has already slid from a potential spot on the 53-man roster to the practice squad to, now, free agency.

“Keenan lacks range and suddenness as a block shedder, but he is an instinctual player with the refined hands to clog up run lanes,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his “The Beast” draft guide for 2026. “He is a better football player than a toolsy athlete and could be this year’s version of Khyiris Tonga.”

Brugler projected Keenan would be a sixth- or seventh-round pick, which he was at No. 232.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also projected would come off the board in the same range, noting the former Alabama Crimson Tide nose guard could provide “value as a rotational player” as a Day 3 selection.

“Keenan is a girthy nose tackle with average talent and upside,” Zierlein wrote before the draft. “He has the frame/play strength to take on blocks and fight for ground with reasonable success.”

Still, there were questions about how effective Keenan could be at this level.

“A lack of length limits his ability to command the point of attack with a quick punch-and-shed,” Zierlein noted in his pre-draft profile. “He’s more block-beater than block-eater and won’t offer much as a rusher.”