Hi, Subscriber

Rams QB Catches Stray Over 49ers’ Brock Purdy Amid Uncertain Future

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Brock Purdy, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before facing the Detroit Lions.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stole headlines this offseason before agreeing to a restructured contract that could keep him under center beyond 2025. But the Rams also re-signed backup Jimmy Garoppolo for a second season.

Garoppolo recently got his turn as the topic of conversation, albeit on a much smaller scale and under more dubious circumstances.

The former San Francisco 49ers star was an unwitting subject among his former beat.

The San Francisco Standard’s David Lombardi suggested current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was an “A-list QB” amid the former Mr. Irrelevant’s looming contract situation. Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn undercut Lombardi’s assertion, using Garoppolo as an example.

“You said Jimmy Garoppolo is an A-list QB,” Cohn said on X, quoting Lombardi’s post on March 22. “Now he’s a backup QB for the Rams.”

Garoppolo, 33, was originally a second-round pick (No. 62 overall) by the New England Patriots in 2014. However, he did not become a full-time starter until 2018 with the 49ers, one year after his trade to San Francisco.

Garoppolo threw for 13,599 yards, 82 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions on 67.6% completion during his 49ers career.

He went 38-17 as their starter.

Rams, 49ers HCs Rave About Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams

GettyJimmy Garoppolo #11 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lombardi has certainly suggested Garoppolo was better than the consensus. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has also lofted high praise on Garoppolo.

“I think Jimmy was unbelievable for us. We won lots of games,” Shanahan said, per Lombardi in August 2023. “Jimmy was unbelievable here. I think he was the best quarterback here in about 20 years since Steve Young. Had an unbelievable record and every time he played and stayed healthy, we were either in the Super Bowl or NFC Championship Game.

“I hope no one insinuates I’ve ever said differently.”

Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers in 2018. Three of his next four contracts have been one-year deals. The lone exception – a three-year, $72.7 million pact with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 – was terminated after one season.

Garoppolo landed with the Rams in free agency in 2024 and the two sides re-upped during the 2025 cycle.

Rams head coach Sean McVay prioritized retaining Garoppolo even with Stafford returning.

“Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wanted to return to the Rams because of their people and culture,” TheRams.com’s Wyatt Miller wrote on March 12. “Rams head coach Sean McVay was adamant about getting Garoppolo back with the team after serving as the backup to Matthew Stafford last season.”

Jimmy Garoppolo Part of Ominous Trend

Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams

GettyJimmy Garoppolo #11 of the Los Angeles Rams watches play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Garoppolo owns a 5-4 record as a starter outside of his time with the 49ers. That includes a 30-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in place of a resting Stafford in Week 18 of the 2024 season.

Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp noted a troubling trend among QBs like Garoppolo.

“Just a reminder for anyone thinking a free agent QB will come in and take their team to new heights,” Sharp posted on X on March 9. “aside from Tom Brady, teams saw no meaningful success with any free agent QB.”

Kirk Cousins’ tenure with the Minnesota Vikings (2018-2024) is the next most successful stint among the group.

Cousins went 50-37-1 in six seasons, leading the Vikings to two postseason trips (1-2).

The Rams hope Stafford remains healthy enough that they do not have to turn to Garoppolo outside of mop-up duty or another rest start. That minimizes their – and Garoppolo’s – potential exposure to the trend.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, , , , ,

Los Angeles Rams Players

Davante Adams's headshot D. Adams
Davis Allen's headshot D. Allen
AJ Arcuri's headshot A. Arcuri
Tutu Atwell's headshot T. Atwell
Steve Avila's headshot S. Avila
Stetson Bennett's headshot S. Bennett
Quintez Cephus's headshot Q. Cephus
Blake Corum's headshot B. Corum
Kamren Curl's headshot K. Curl
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Justin Dedich's headshot J. Dedich
Kevin Dotson's headshot K. Dotson
Cobie Durant's headshot C. Durant
Ethan Evans's headshot E. Evans
Tony Fields's headshot T. Fields
Braden Fiske's headshot B. Fiske
Emmanuel Forbes's headshot E. Forbes
Poona Ford's headshot P. Ford
Jimmy Garoppolo's headshot J. Garoppolo
A.J. Green's headshot A. Green
Nick Hampton's headshot N. Hampton
Rob Havenstein's headshot R. Havenstein
Jack Heflin's headshot J. Heflin
Tyler Higbee's headshot T. Higbee
Tanner Ingle's headshot T. Ingle
Brennan Jackson's headshot B. Jackson
Alaric Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Desjuan Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Shaun Jolly's headshot S. Jolly
Joshua Karty's headshot J. Karty
Derion Kendrick's headshot D. Kendrick
Kamren Kinchens's headshot K. Kinchens
Quentin Lake's headshot Q. Lake
Cam Lampkin's headshot C. Lampkin
Nate Landman's headshot N. Landman
KT Leveston's headshot K. Leveston
Beaux Limmer's headshot B. Limmer
Warren McClendon's headshot W. McClendon
Jaylen McCollough's headshot J. McCollough
Dylan McMahon's headshot D. McMahon
Larrell Murchison's headshot L. Murchison
Puka Nacua's headshot P. Nacua
Eli Neal's headshot E. Neal
David Olajiga's headshot D. Olajiga
Colby Parkinson's headshot C. Parkinson
Ronnie Rivers's headshot R. Rivers
Cody Schrader's headshot C. Schrader
Coleman Shelton's headshot C. Shelton
Xavier Smith's headshot X. Smith
Omar Speights's headshot O. Speights
Matthew Stafford's headshot M. Stafford
Drake Stoops's headshot D. Stoops
Keir Thomas's headshot K. Thomas
Kobie Turner's headshot K. Turner
Jared Verse's headshot J. Verse
Josh Wallace's headshot J. Wallace
Alex Ward's headshot A. Ward
Jordan Whittington's headshot J. Whittington
Kyren Williams's headshot K. Williams
Darious Williams's headshot D. Williams
Ahkello Witherspoon's headshot A. Witherspoon
Charles Woods's headshot C. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Rams QB Catches Stray Over 49ers’ Brock Purdy Amid Uncertain Future

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x