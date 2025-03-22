Rams QB Catches Stray Over 49ers’ Brock Purdy Amid Uncertain Future

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stole headlines this offseason before agreeing to a restructured contract that could keep him under center beyond 2025. But the Rams also re-signed backup Jimmy Garoppolo for a second season.

Garoppolo recently got his turn as the topic of conversation, albeit on a much smaller scale and under more dubious circumstances.

The former San Francisco 49ers star was an unwitting subject among his former beat.

The San Francisco Standard’s David Lombardi suggested current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was an “A-list QB” amid the former Mr. Irrelevant’s looming contract situation. Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn undercut Lombardi’s assertion, using Garoppolo as an example.

“You said Jimmy Garoppolo is an A-list QB,” Cohn said on X, quoting Lombardi’s post on March 22. “Now he’s a backup QB for the Rams.”

You said Jimmy Garoppolo is an A-list QB. Now he’s a backup QB for the Rams. https://t.co/TJIkvXqXf1 — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) March 22, 2025

Garoppolo, 33, was originally a second-round pick (No. 62 overall) by the New England Patriots in 2014. However, he did not become a full-time starter until 2018 with the 49ers, one year after his trade to San Francisco.

Garoppolo threw for 13,599 yards, 82 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions on 67.6% completion during his 49ers career.

He went 38-17 as their starter.

Rams, 49ers HCs Rave About Jimmy Garoppolo

Lombardi has certainly suggested Garoppolo was better than the consensus. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has also lofted high praise on Garoppolo.

“I think Jimmy was unbelievable for us. We won lots of games,” Shanahan said, per Lombardi in August 2023. “Jimmy was unbelievable here. I think he was the best quarterback here in about 20 years since Steve Young. Had an unbelievable record and every time he played and stayed healthy, we were either in the Super Bowl or NFC Championship Game.

“I hope no one insinuates I’ve ever said differently.”

Play

Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers in 2018. Three of his next four contracts have been one-year deals. The lone exception – a three-year, $72.7 million pact with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 – was terminated after one season.

Garoppolo landed with the Rams in free agency in 2024 and the two sides re-upped during the 2025 cycle.

Rams head coach Sean McVay prioritized retaining Garoppolo even with Stafford returning.

“Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wanted to return to the Rams because of their people and culture,” TheRams.com’s Wyatt Miller wrote on March 12. “Rams head coach Sean McVay was adamant about getting Garoppolo back with the team after serving as the backup to Matthew Stafford last season.”

Jimmy Garoppolo Part of Ominous Trend

Garoppolo owns a 5-4 record as a starter outside of his time with the 49ers. That includes a 30-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in place of a resting Stafford in Week 18 of the 2024 season.

Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp noted a troubling trend among QBs like Garoppolo.

“Just a reminder for anyone thinking a free agent QB will come in and take their team to new heights,” Sharp posted on X on March 9. “aside from Tom Brady, teams saw no meaningful success with any free agent QB.”

Kirk Cousins’ tenure with the Minnesota Vikings (2018-2024) is the next most successful stint among the group.

Cousins went 50-37-1 in six seasons, leading the Vikings to two postseason trips (1-2).

The Rams hope Stafford remains healthy enough that they do not have to turn to Garoppolo outside of mop-up duty or another rest start. That minimizes their – and Garoppolo’s – potential exposure to the trend.