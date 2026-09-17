LA Rams Confirm Bad News With Unfortunate Myles Garrett Roster Move

The Los Angeles Rams put an end to the speculation around Myles Garrett.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team announced in a post on X on September 17, noting “Reserve/Injured OLB Myles Garrett” as the transaction.

Garrett had arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday after experiencing soreness in training camp and barely practicing, followed by a poor showing in his Rams debut against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 in Australia.

Garrett, 30, must now miss the next four games.

Rams Officially Shut Myles Garrett Down With IR Roster Move

The earliest that Garrett can return is in Week 6 when the Rams will host their NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, who hired former LA offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to be their head coach this offseason.

“The hope is that he will only have to miss the required four games,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones posted in reaction to the news.

Hope is the operative word.

Garrett could need additional time to get himself back into playing shape after recovering from the surgery, and he was already behind in terms of on-field reps. Rams head coach Sean McVay admitted they believed Garrett could play through the issue.

Myles Garrett Situation Devolved Quickly

Garrett acknowledged not feeling like himself postgame. Stories have since emerged about his time with the Cleveland Browns that raise more concerns for his Rams future.

As it stands, the Rams are still awaiting an official return to the field from Aaron Donald.

Donald and Garrett are two key components to the optimistic outlooks for the Rams this season. Without both, the Rams are still a really good team on paper. However, they are much thinner than expected and still have questions about the group that is healthy.

Donald could return in Week 2 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. That would be a major boon for the Rams as they officially navigate life without Garrett.