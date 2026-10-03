Insider Provides Critical Update on Rams Star Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams could get Myles Garrett back on the field sooner rather than later.

Garrett dealt with knee soreness that limited him in training camp. He ultimately required surgery to address the issue, but The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones pushed back on a recently reported extended timeline for recovery.

“When it comes to reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, the Rams organization remains hopeful he can return as soon as he’s eligible, on Oct. 18 against the Cardinals,” Jones wrote on October 3. “Though there was a report last week Garrett could be out up to six weeks, one source views that as a worst-case scenario. A second team source believes Garrett will make his return by Oct. 25 against the Raiders.”

The latter projection would give Garrett an additional week of preparation before returning to action after a long layoff.

This follows NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that longer timeline.

Rams Not Committing to Timeline With Myles Garrett

“Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett figures to be on the sideline a little longer than anticipated,” Rapoport wrote for ESPN on September 2, adding, “Garrett … was given a timeline of roughly six weeks for his recovery from knee surgery, sources told NFL Network.

Rams head coach Sean McVay fielded a question about Garrett in his final media availability of Week 4 before facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

McVay would not commit to any type of timeline.

“Myles is good. I’ve seen him in there. He physically looks good. He’s got a good look in his eye. It’s been great having him in and out of a lot of the different meetings while he’s attacking his rehab. And so, he’s making good progress,” McVay told reporters on October 2.

“As far as a specific timeline, not ready to be able to give you guys that. As soon as I have those things, I’ll give you guys updates.”

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Garrett’s injury is just part of what has been a disappointing start for the Rams. He was technically not even really the first domino, either. The Rams did not have Aaron Donald in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Garrett was already sidelined by Week 2 when Donald made his debut against the New York Giants on “Sunday Night Football.”

Now, Donald is out in Week 4 against the Eagles due to a back injury.

Rams’ Plan Hit Early Snag

The trade for Garrett is what led Donald to end his retirement after two seasons and rejoin the Rams late this offseason. He and Garrett have yet to even practice together, let alone line up alongside one another in a game.

Add cornerback Jaylen Watson into that equation, too. Signed in free agency to bookend former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Trent McDuffie, Watson is out in Week 4 with a shoulder injury.

The Rams have not beaten the Eagles in their last four tries.

This would be a big win to overcome whatever mental hurdle developed in the wake of those losses. One such defeat came during the 2024 NFC Divisional Playoffs. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl that season.