Rams Get Good News About Myles Garrett After Setback

The Los Angeles Rams took the practice field over their last few sessions noticeably absent one Myles Garrett. Their prized offseason trade acquisition missed the previous four-day block of training camp practices.

Rams head coach Sean McVay suggested that the decision was more of a precautionary measure than something worth fretting over.

That advice is much easier to follow after Wednesday’s news.

Myles Garrett Draws Attention After Absence From Rams Practice

The Rams gave up a sizeable haul for Garrett, sending a bevy of draft picks, including the 29th overall pick. They also sent 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowler Jared Verse to the Cleveland Browns for the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Naturally, Garrett’s absence was a source of intrigue.

Fittingly, then, his return to the practice field for the Rams on Wednesday is an equally significant stress reliever.

“Myles Garrett is suited up and practicing for the first time after four practices off with lower-body soreness,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported in a post on X on August 5, referencing McVay’s explanation for the superstar’s absence.

Garrett’s return drew the kind of attention one might expect when a team’s best defensive player is forced to miss time. But McVay never let on that Garrett was dealing with anything more serious than what the coach claimed.

“We’re erring on the side of being smart with him,” McVay told reporters on August 2. “He is as tough as it gets. And so, we want to make sure that he feels as good as possible. And so, I think, as you know, guys that have played a lot of football, we’ve got a lot of opportunities to be able to get better. But we also want to make sure that we’re getting an understanding of, all right, how to work best with him, and he’s been outstanding.”

McVay said at the time that Garrett would miss the following day’s session. So, the Rams followed their plan for Garrett to a T.