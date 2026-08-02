Rams Navigating Setback With Myles Garrett in Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams have a Myles Garrett problem.

It is something that Rams head coach Sean McVay has downplayed. But the fact is that the Rams paid a significant price for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, making any changes to his status noteworthy.

That is particularly true so early in the process, even just considering the timeframe of the Rams’ training camp.

Rams’ Myles Garrett Battling Issue in Training Camp

The Rams gave up three draft picks, including their 2026 first-round pick, and 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse in the trade for Garrett. But the former Cleveland Browns star drew attention in recent sessions for his absence.

Asked directly, McVay said it was “a little soreness.”

However, the Super Bowl champion head coach also said that the issue Garrett is dealing with is “nothing to worry about.”

“We’re erring on the side of being smart with him,” McVay told reporters on August 2. “He is as tough as it gets. And so, we want to make sure that he feels as good as possible. And so, I think, as you know, guys that have played a lot of football, we’ve got a lot of opportunities to be able to get better. But we also want to make sure that we’re getting an understanding of, all right, how to work best with him, and he’s been outstanding. But there was a little bit of soreness, and we said, ‘Let’s err on the side of caution.’ And then we’ll see.”

That plan includes rest, with McVay saying, “ He won’t be on tomorrow, either. And then we’ll see what it looks like after the day off. I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but I would expect him to be ready to go in the next block.”

The Rams break their training camp into four-day blocks.

They completed Day 2 of Block 2 on Sunday, when McVay delivered the update on Garrett’s status to the media.

Garrett has been durable for most of his career, but particularly over the past five seasons. He has missed two games in that span. That is encouraging for the Rams as they plan to push for the Super Bowl with Garrett among those leading the charge.

Myles Garrett a Finishing Touch on Top-Notch Defense

The Rams are wise to take a cautious approach with Garrett. The Athletic’s Nate Atkins ranked Garrett third on his list of the “most essential” Rams players heading into the 2026 season.

“The Rams pulled off a trade for the best defensive player in the NFL this offseason, and arguably the best single talent at any position,” Atkins wrote in July. “Garrett is the closest player the current game has to what Aaron Donald was at his peak.

“That makes him critical to the Rams’ ceiling, as the last time they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy came with Donald wrecking the end of back-to-back games. Compared to other players on a star-studded defense, none of them have the singular dominance that Garrett can provide regardless of an opponent’s scheme.”

Atkins argued that the Rams’ defense could still be a top-10 group even without Garrett.

However, he solidifies their spot with his presence. His presence could also be strong enough to lure Donald out of retirement after two years away from the game.