Myles Garrett Gets ‘Ridiculous’ Prediction After Rams Move

New Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett is coming off a record-setting 2025 season, and he could be primed to double up on historic campaigns.

Garrett has been a force since entering the league, and he earned his second Defensive Player of the Year award in 2025. His trade to the Rams has elevated LA to the prohibitive preseason favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

A new prediction would see Garrett further cement himself among the game’s greats.

Myles Garrett Could Hit ‘Ridiculous’ Mark With Rams

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak predicted that Garrett would record 20.0-plus sacks with the Rams in 2025. Garrett, of course, broke the single-season mark with 23.0 sacks in 2025 and is in a far better situation with the Rams.

“Since sacks officially became a stat in 1982, only one player has tallied multiple 20-plus-sack seasons: J.J. Watt in 2012 and 2014. If we include Pro Football Reference’s retroactive sack charting, we get Mark Gastineau (1981 and 1984) and Deacon Jones (1964, 1967 and 1968). Jones would then be the only player to produce 20-plus sacks in consecutive years,” Solak wrote on July 1.

“So, it is ridiculous to project a player to sack the opposing quarterback 20 times, as it has happened only 23 times in NFL history. But I can’t think of a reason to project Garrett for any fewer.”

Solak argued Garrett’s durability, supporting cast in LA–led by Pro Bowler Byron Young–and playing with a lead more often as key factors in his assessment.

Solak also used Garrett’s predecessor, Jared Verse, as an example of what to expect.

“He had 448 pass-rush snaps last season, which was tied for eighth among all defenders. But when we filter for downs on which NFL Next Gen Stats gave the offense a presnap probability of dropping back to pass of at least 80%, Garrett tied for 17th with 217,” Solak wrote.

“Jared Verse, whom Garrett is replacing in Los Angeles, had 241 obvious pass-rush snaps, sixth among all defenders.”

Garrett’s path to another 20-sack season is complicated, including by his Rams teammates.

Myles Garrett Faces New Challenges to Pass Rush Dominance

Solak two potentially mitigating factors that could hinder Garrett’s pursuit of back-to-back 20-sack seasons.

The first was defensive coordinator Chris Shula potentially using Garrett as a “decoy” more frequently than the Cleveland Browns did. The other was that Garrett had never had more than 16.0 sacks in his career before his breakout (at age 30, no less) in 2025.

Shula has already said that he does not plan to do much outside of Garrett’s comfort zone.

Garrett’s track record looms a little larger, specifically in the face of an improved supporting cast, yes, but one that will also capitalize on their own sack opportunities. Young had double-digit sacks in 2025.

Defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske have combined for 26.5 sacks over the past two seasons. The Rams tied for the sixth-most sacks in the NFL in 2025.

Garrett will still add a new dynamic, but repeating his efforts with the Rams will be a challenge.