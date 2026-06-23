Rams Get Strong Words About Potential Move for Historic Myles Garrett Sidekick

The Los Angeles Rams are seeing continued signs that it they could add another impact player to their roster, pairing them with offseason trade pickup Myles Garrett on what figures to be an imposing line.

They will be backed by another blockbuster offseason trade acquisition in cornerback Trent McDuffie. He is part of a secondary that was also retooled.

On paper, the Rams are already formidable and would make NFL history before playing a down.

Myles Garrett Could Form Historic Duo With Rams Legend

The Rams boast three of the “top dynamic duos” in the league, per CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns on June 23. Two on offense–Davante Adams and Puka Nucua at wide receiver and Blake Corum and Kyren Williams at running back. The Rams have Garrett and Byron Young on defense.

However, Aaron Donald would give the Rams a historic combination alongside Garrett.

“If Donald does decide to return after two seasons out of the league, the Rams would tie an NFL record for most first-team All-Pro defenders added in a single offseason between McDuffie, Garrett and Donald,” CBS Sports’ Douglas Clawson wrote on June 23, noting the two defensive front members would have the best credentials among the NFL’s top groups from the past.

“They would be the first pair of players with multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards to play together.”

Clawson continued that Donald and Garrett would, “at the very least,” be better than Donald and Von Miller–who is a free agent–during their 2021 Super Bowl run. They could be the best tandem in the NFL in 2026. He even suggested the Rams could sell Donald on another part-time role.

More than that, it could be the best twosome in NFL history.

“The dream scenario for NFL scriptwriters is this pair somehow repeating their record-breaking years, (Garrett had an NFL-record 23.0 sacks last year, and Donald had a DT-record 20.5 sacks in 2018),” Clawson wrote. “The most combined sacks in a season by a duo is 39.0, set by Chris Doleman and Keith Millard for the 1989 Vikings.”

Myles Garrett Leads Loaded Rams Defense After Offseason Overhaul

Even without Donald, the Rams’ move for Garrett “headlines” an “overhauled defense,” like CBS Zachary Pereles noted. It also gave LA one of the “best offseasons” in the league, according to colleague Josh Edwards.

“The Super Bowl favorites bring an absolutely loaded roster into the 2026 season,” Pereles wrote on June 22.

“The Trent McDuffie trade added star power to the secondary, and adding Jaylen Watson gave Los Angeles an excellent top two. But then the Myles Garrett blockbuster gave Los Angeles arguably the best defensive front in the sport, too. Chris Shula will have lots of fun dialing up plays for this defense.”

Edwards ranked the Rams’ offseason fourth on his top-10 list, with a nod to Donald.

“Every Rams offseason decision … has been made in service of one goal: compete for a Super Bowl now,” Edwards wrote on June 22, excusing the Rams selection of Ty Simpson 13th overall in the 2026 draft. “They traded for accomplished veterans Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, in addition to signing Jaylen Watson. Those moves addressed a weak point on the team while also adding the game’s best pass rusher to close out contested affairs.”

Edwards added, “When the Rams won their most recent Super Bowl, Aaron Donald, who is contemplating a return, fulfilled that role.”

Rams Facing Tight Window

Edwards noted that left tackle Alaric Jackson’s current legal issues are “the one hiccup.” They are also thin on options behind him and draft capital amid their all-in approach. To that end, Edwards also noted that Simpson is insurance for reigning MVP Matthew Stafford.

With how they are constructed, and their outlook moving forward in terms of tradeable assets, Edwards noted “they have to capitalize on the current window.”

Adding Donald to Garrett would certainly be in line with the Rams’ other moves this offseason.