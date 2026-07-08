Rams’ Myles Garrett Completes ‘Clean Sweep’ on Dominant Run

Myles Garrett is expected to transform an already feisty Los Angeles Rams defense into one that gets home on the quarterback more often. Judging from the feedback around the league, Garrett will almost certainly deliver as expected, if not better.

Garrett holds the NFL single-season record with 23.0 sacks and is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. It was his second time winning the award, among other accolades.

He extended a streak of dominance in another way on Wednesday.

Myles Garrett Gives Rams’ Top EDGE in NFL

Garrett became the latest Rams player to show up in ESPN’s annual poll of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, joining cornerback Trent McDuffie, who ranked fifth among cornerbacks.

Garrett, though, continued to control the No. 1 spot among edge defenders.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 8 that it was a “clean sweep” for Garrett, who took the top spot on every ballot collected, adding that it is “rare for this exercise, which usually features at least one detractor. But Garrett is undeniable after a season for the ages.”

Garrett “had a stronghold on the voting” in 2025, per Fowler, underscoring just how dominant he has been and figures to be for the Rams in 2026.

He won “more than 20%” of his pass-rush snaps, despite being doubled “nearly 30%” of them.

“He doesn’t get enough credit for just how powerful he is and how you feel that up close,” an unnamed NFL coordinator said, per Fowler. “Everyone talks about Aaron Donald’s power, but Myles is just as strong.”

An unnamed exec from the NFC cited Garett’s limited “wasted movement” when navigating the line of scrimmage, calling it “elite.”

“He’s seen every type of help an offense can give — slide to him, chips from tight ends and running backs, only run plays away from him — and he has a game plan or counter for all of it,” an unnamed NFL coordinator said, per Fowler. “From a mental standpoint, it’s really impressive.”

Garrett should face more true pass-rushing situations with the Rams, which should only help.

Myles Garrett Gets ‘One Thought’ Before Training Camp

Garrett’s addition to the Rams cannot be overstated. That is particularly true when framed in the context of what they gave up to acquire him. The Athletic’s Nate Atkins summed up Garrett’s anticipated impact in “one thought.”

“He’s the single biggest addition any team made this offseason,” Atkins wrote on July 8. Now, he’ll join the deepest defensive line of his career, which means mixing and matching as a hand-in-the-dirt edge, a three-technique in rush situations, a stand-up rusher over the center — and maybe, just maybe, rushing in tandem with Donald?”

Donald’s potential return has been a source of intrigue that remains without a concrete answer.

The Rams’ decision to trade 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse to the Cleveland Browns as part of the deal to acquire Garrett has been a source of debate.

Verse received an “honorable mention” in ESPN’s poll. The sentiments about him were the same. One unnamed AFC executive noted that the Verse can be overly reliant on power at times. However, the exec expects Verse will continue to improve, and another echoed that notion.

In Garrett, the Rams have the complete package.