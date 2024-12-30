Rams Get Good News After Commanders Beat Falcons on ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Los Angeles Rams are playoff-bound and they can thank several old friends, including two from their Super Bowl-winning season in 2021, following the Washington Commanders Week 17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

“The @Rams needed help from the Commanders, Bills, and Vikings today,” NFL Networks Peter Schrager posted on X on December 29. “Former Rams: Dante Fowler had two sacks for Washington in their W, Von Miller had a sack for the Bills in theirs, [and] Cam Akers had the game-sealing catch for Minnesota in theirs.

“LA clinches the NFC West.”

Akers and Miller were both on that Super Bowl team.

The Rams are the No. 3 seed in the NFC due to winning the division with a home date against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18. Seattle is eliminated from postseason contention and the Rams have already sewn up their spot and seeding.

It might make sense to rest the team’s veterans – namely Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp – against the Seahawks.

Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske could also be considered for rest.

Rams Coaches Turn Heads After Win Over Cardinals

Despite notching their win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, December 28, Rams head coach Sean McVay and his staff were full steam ahead in preparation for the regular season finale and the playoffs.

“No days off. The Rams coaching staff is in the building today, preparing for the Seahawks,”

Schrager posted on X on December 29. “Scoreboard watching, sure. But they’re working.”

McVay said the approach was like “any other week” and he is not getting too far ahead.

“I’ll definitely be paying attention to them,” McVay told reporters on December 29. “I think for us, we’ll clean this film up, we’ll get with the coaches, and then we’ll start to get our plans together as far as what’s the best way to approach our Seattle preparation like we would in any other week while having our eye on those games, but maybe a little bit more intentful.

“You look at it and you say, ‘Alright,’ subconsciously, ‘I think –.’ You think what might happen. But I think that’s why a lot of people lose their ass betting on NFL games probably, so. I think the more you learn, the more you realize, man, you just never know. But to say that you don’t subconsciously handicap that or say, ‘That should work in our favor,’ I think that would be not accurate. But it’s why you watch the games and see.”

As things stand ahead of “Monday Night Football” in Week 17, the Rams are the No. 3 seed in the NFC. But that could change.

Rams Tracking to Face Commanders in Playoffs

“One thing to note about the Rams resting vs. playing starters: The Bucs play before LA does on Sunday,” Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva posted on X on December 30. “If the Bucs somehow lose to the Saints, the Rams will *really* have nothing to play for. They’ll clinch the No. 3 seed before taking the field.”

The Rams are tracking to face the Commanders in the Super Wild Card Round.

If the Buccaneers win and the Rams lose, LA could face the Vikings or Detroit Lions. That would depend on the outcome of their Week 18 head-to-head. However, the Rams could wind up facing the Green Bay Packers if the latter wins and Washington loses in Week 18.