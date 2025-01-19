Rams Get Good News Before Divisional Playoff Game Against Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams have a win-or-go-home situation, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff. They have even more motivation to get the win after the Washington Commanders’ upset of the Detroit Lions in the other NFC Divisional game.

The Commanders are the No. 6 seed in the NFC, while the Rams are No. 4.

If the Rams beat the Eagles on Sunday, they will host the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

The Commanders are no easy task. They won 12 games during the regular season and defeated the top-seeded Lions by two scores. The Commanders forced 4 interceptions – three by starting quarterback Jared Goff and one by wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels has also proven unflappable in any circumstance.

Still, this is good news for a Rams team that must go through the Eagles in the snow to advance to the next round.

Rams’ History Bodes Well Ahead of Eagles Game

During the 2024 regular season, the Rams went 6-3 on the road and 5-4 at home. They also won their “home” Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Glendale, Arizona amid a crowd that skewed toward the visiting team.

According to Statmuse, the Rams boast the fourth-best home playoff record among the remaining teams.

They trail only the Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs in NFL playoff history.

The Rams may have history on their side. And even more encouraging, it is their own. Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi noted the similarities between their current run and the one they went on in 2021 that ended with a Super Bowl victory.

“The last time the LA Rams won the Super Bowl: Beat a team they beat earlier in the season in a Monday Night Wild Card home game, the No. 6 seed beat the top seed on Saturday night, beat the No. 2 seed on the road on Sunday, hosted the No. 6 seed in NFC Championship Game,” Markazi posted on X on January 18, quoting his previous post noting more similarities.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is 3-0 in his home playoff career, including the win over the Vikings. The Rams are 4-1 in their friendly confines under head coach Sean McVay. They have not lost at home under McVay since 2018.

The Eagles are, indeed, the No. 2 seed in the NFC in these playoffs.

LA’s Wild Card game was forced to relocate due to the wildfires in California. With the fires contained, sports have also returned to the area. The LA Clippers – whose home arena lies a short distance from the Rams’ – hosted a game on Wednesday.

The Rams did win their final two home games during the regular season, including a 44-42 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Reactions Pour In as Rams Follow Super Bowl Pattern

“When you realize it was the NFL script to give the Rams a home NFC Championship Game against the Commanders after being displaced in the wild card round due to the LA fires,” Sun Sentinel’s David Furose posted on X on January 18.

Of course, that means the Eagles are also vying for home-field advantage with the Lions out, and they will have the same additional motivation as the Rams.

“The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams will be playing for home field advantage in the NFC Championship Game when they play in the divisional round tomorrow,” Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano posted on X on January 18.

“Winner gets to play host to the Washington Commanders.”

“FLY, EAGLES, FLY,” sports media personality Skip Bayless posted on X on January 18. “TAKE CARE OF HOME BUSINESS TOMORROW AGAINST THE RAMS AND YOU GET A HOME NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, ALBEIT AGAINST A WASHINGTON THAT BEAT YOU IN PHILLY (AFTER JALEN GOT CHEAP-SHOT CONCUSSED) ON DEC. 22.”

“If the Eagles can take care of business vs the Rams inside the snowy Linc, they will host the NFCCG at home vs the Commanders,” NFL Films’ Brendan Walker posted on January 18.