Former NFL HC, Ex-Executive React as Ty Simpson Helps Rams Make History

Ty Simpson put on another strong performance in the Los Angeles Rams’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, helping cap off what was a historic exhibition slate for the franchise.

“TY SIMPSON!” Super Bowl champion former head coach Jon Gruden posted on X on August 27, sharing a clip from the Rams of the rookie’s touchdown pass to Brennan Presley.

“Ty [eyes emoji,” former NFL player and executive Louis Riddick posted on X during the game.

Simpson finished with 382 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions on 47-of-60 passing (78.3%) in 65 dropbacks. Simpson’s line was far and away the best of the three Rams QBs that played in the preseason.

Ty Simpson Helps Make Rams History Amid Uncertainty

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote bout the current status of the Rams’ backup QB situation behind Matthew Stafford. Rams head coach Sean McVay said he likes their top three quarterbacks, but he would not commit to a QB2.

That is encouraging for Simpson, given the Rams’ plan is for him to sit all year.

As Atkins noted, though, there is more to the situation than simply Simpson and fellow QB2 contender Stetson Bennett IV.

“Bennett will likely take the backup role Jimmy Garoppolo held the past two seasons. That would set up Simpson to sit and learn as a rookie, which the Rams see as valuable given the position’s complexity,” Atkins wrote on August 28.

“If Stafford were to suffer a significant injury, the Rams could consider calling Garoppolo, who is currently a free agent and has been contemplating retirement. If it’s a short-term injury, Bennett seems likely to be the replacement, but it’s not as settled a spot as it has been in recent seasons.”

Despite the uncertainty, the Rams did something they never have before.

“The Rams went the entire preseason without a giveaway or sack allowed,” The Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva posted on X on August 28. “I went as far back as I could to find out if any other team has done that.”

DaSilva answered his own query, adding to the post, “Nope. Rams are the only team since at least 1999.”

Rams QB Expected to Get Good News

The only real negative about the Rams QB room came not from Simpson, but from fellow rookie, undrafted free agent Matthew Caldwell.

Caldwell suffered a knee injury against the Chargers. McVay, who said he hoped Caldwell would be okay, said before the contest that he was looking forward to getting the young passer on the field for his first live action.

Atkins believes Caldwell may have earned a spot on the Rams’ practice squad

The Rams like what they’ve seen out of Caldwell this training camp, and he should be one of their practice squad additions if he clears waivers as expected.

Caldwell had 31 yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 interceptions on 5-for-10 passing before Simpson was forced back into the contest to replace him, with both Bennett and Stafford not dressed for the Rams’ preseason finale.