Former Rams Outside Linebacker Gets Bad News in Career Update

Former Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton stepped into unknown territory this offseason, and it has not worked out for him.

Hampton is in his fourth NFL season.

An outside linebacker, he chose to join a noteworthy NFC rival this offseason, surely seeking a larger role than what he was facing with the Rams. While injuries ahead of him on the depth chart provided a greater opportunity, Hampton was unable to capitalize.

Ex-Rams OLB Nick Hampton Cut

Hampton, whom the Rams drafted in the fifth round with the 161st overall pick of the 2023 draft, signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency this offseason.

He was part of a larger roster shuffle for the Panthers on Monday.

“The Carolina Panthers have added veteran tight end Darren Waller, the team announced on Monday,” Panthers.com’s Kassidy Hill wrote on August 17. “In a corresponding move, offensive lineman Josh Gray was waived. The team also waived outside linebacker Nick Hampton with an injury settlement.”

Hampton, who turned 26 in April, appeared in 36 games for the Rams during his three-year tenure. He recorded 17 total tackles and 2 pass deflections during that time, logging most of his snaps on special teams.

Per Pro Football Reference, Hampton has logged 510 snaps on teams compared to 188 on defense so far in his career.

Notably, Hampton and the Rams defeated the Panthers in the 2025 NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

However, that was only after the Rams suffered one of their five regular-season losses to the Panthers in Week 13. That was one of three losses down the stretch that cost the Rams the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They also lost home-field advantage to the Super Bowl.

This story will be updated.