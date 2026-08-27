Rams Super Bowl Champion Running Back Hints at Major Career News

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson is putting in work.

Henderson was a third-round pick by the Rams in 2019. He was a member of their Super Bowl squad in 2021. He has not seen the field in an NFL regular-season contest since the 2023 season.

Despite that extended layoff, the former Memphis Tigers star made it quite clear that he still has plenty left in the tank.

“[hourglass and flexing bicep emojis] #Hendo2.0,” Henderson posted on X on August 26.

Henderson spent five seasons with the Rams, enjoying a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who claimed him off waivers in 2022 after LA waived him only to return in 2023 as a free agent.

Ex-Rams RB Darrell Henderson Hints at NFL Comeback Attempt After CFL Stint

The Rams selected Henderson 70th overall in 2019. He rushed for 1,854 yards and 15 touchdowns during his time in LA. Henderson, 29, also had 76 receptions for 577 yards and 4 touchdowns.

This offseason, Henderson signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

He teamed up with his cousin, Jermarcus Hardrick, who convinced him to head north.

“I’ve always been doubted,” Henderson said, per Sports Cage’s Dave Thomas in May. “I knew I had more in the tank, and I decided, let me give Canadian football a try and show everybody that I still got it.”

Henderson rushed four times for 7 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, his only appearance during that postseason run.

Just three seasons later, Henderson was taking a break from the game.

“I took a little time off to be with my family and my kids,” Henderson said, per Thomas. “The NFL, you take a bunch of hits, and I felt like I needed that time off. The only thing it did was rejuvenate me and motivate me more to get back into it.”

Unfortunately for Henderson, he lasted less than one week with the Roughriders, though the stint appears to have confirmed what he believed going in.

That is that he can still contribute.

Fans Hype Darrell Henderson Up

Fans took to the comment section to voice their support for Henderson, who could be one of two 2023 Rams back in the NFL in 2026, with Aaron Donald contemplating coming out of retirement.

Still, Henderson drew support for his apparent announcement.

“Someone sign this man,” one fan said in the comments of Henderson’s post. Another called Henderson a “Legend.” A third said, “Yuppp former ram getting work in!” yet another fan said, “Let’s get you signed Big Dawg.”

“Letsss goo,” a different fan commented, while another posted, “LFG” with a pair of raised hands emojis.

His year off gives him fresher legs than many backs his age with his career usage.

One fan even compelled the Detroit Lions–who roster former Rams quarterback and Henderson’s ex-teammate Jared Goff–give the veteran running back a look on his current comeback trail.

It is unclear if Henderson would want to rejoin the Rams, or if they would have any interest with three backs head coach Sean McVay trusts in Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Ronnie Rivers.

The Rams would be a fitting landing spot ahead of what they hope is another Super Bowl run.