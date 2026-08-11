Insider Gets Brutally Honest on Potential Suspension for Rams’ Star Puka Nacua

The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2026 campaign as the overwhelming favorite to win Super Bowl LXI, and it’s not too hard to see why. The Rams have loaded up this offseason, adding to a roster that was already stocked full of talent even before they brought guys like Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie to town.

One guy who has become a wildly important piece of Los Angeles’ plans is wide receiver Puka Nacua. It’s been an eventful offseason for Nacua to say the least, as he dealt with some legal troubles that eventually led to him entering rehab for drug and alcohol abuse. With training camp underway, though, Nacua is on the field practicing for the Rams, but according to one NFL insider, he still could get suspended for his actions over the offseason.

NFL Discussing Potential Discipline for Rams’ Puka Nacua

A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua has enjoyed a shockingly fast rise to the top of the league. An afterthought out of camp as a rookie, Nacua became an overnight sensation, as he and Matthew Stafford quickly developed a strong rapport in the passing game that has helped him earn a pair of Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections through his first three seasons in the league.

Nacua plays with a reckless abandon on the field that sometimes carries over into his life off the field. Over the past few months, Nacua has come under fire from fans for his use of an antisemitic gesture during a livestream and a lawsuit filed against him claiming that he bit a woman at a restaurant on New Year’s Eve.

For all the trouble he’s endured recently, it’s been encouraging to see Nacua on the field during training camp putting in work with his teammates. Nacua is obviously a big piece of L.A.’s offense, so the team wants him playing as much as possible. And yet, with the regular season drawing near, insider Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed that the league is reviewing Nacua’s aforementioned incidents, which could ultimately lead to him getting suspended early in the year.

“Cases that I believe are now being reviewed include that of the Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who could potentially face discipline for some of the offseason headlines that accompanied him,” Schefter said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” “When the Niners and Rams play in Australia, it’s within the realm of options that Puka doesn’t play in that game.”

Rams Bracing for Potential Puka Nacua Suspension

In 16 games last year, Nacua caught a league-leading 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, which goes to show just how important he is to the Rams’ passing attack. While the team also has Davante Adams at their disposal, the absence of Nacua would put a significant strain on Stafford when it comes to finding a way to consistently move the ball through the air.

Nacua could very well get off scot-free here, but the NFL hasn’t been shy in suspending players for various off-field incidents like this in the past, so even though he’s taken the necessary actions to better himself, he still could face punishment. If he does get suspended, Nacua likely wouldn’t be out for very long, but with the league reviewing his case, his status will bear watching over the coming weeks.