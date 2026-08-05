Insider Pumps Brakes on Rams’ Aaron Donald Workout News

The Los Angeles Rams got big-time news when Aaron Donald officially worked out for the team on Wednesday.

That is per the league’s transaction wire.

However, a new insider report is pouring a little bit of cold water on the situation. Donald’s potential return to the Rams has long been speculated on, and has seemed like an increasingly likely outcome of a weeks-long exploration by both sides.

Rams Get Reality Check About Aaron Donald From NFL Insider

“A league source told PFT that Donald worked out in a helmet and pads to see how he feels personally,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on August 5. “It was not for the Rams to evaluate.”

The Rams had to report the workout since it took place during training camp.

“Aaron Donald wanted to do a workout in a football helmet,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in a post on X on August 5, adding context to the news. “Even though he did not wear pads during it, he used Rams’ team equipment at their facility during training camp, requiring them to report his activity to the NFL.”

Donald retired from the Rams and the NFL following the 2023 season. He long held a strong stance against coming back.

That was for the Rams, or any other organization.

However, the Rams’ offseason roster moves–and more specifically, their blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett–got Donald’s attention. Enough so that Donald has openly entertained the idea of a return.

Donald has gone so far as to work out at the Rams’ facilities during the offseason. It was a very similar situation to what took place on Wednesday. He was spotted walking off a practice field, sparking a flurry of excitement.

That also serves as a bit of a curb to the enthusiasm around the apparent movement with the 10-time Pro Bowler and 2021 Super Bowl champion.

Hope is far from lost, though.

Rams Have Plan in Place

The Rams appear to be operating on a timeline based on their return from their training camp at the University of Loyola Marymount back to the team’s facilities in Woodland Hills. It is then expected that they will receive further clarity on Donald.

There is hope that it will be in the form of an answer. Rams head coach Sean McVay laid out the timeline. He has also been clear that the Rams will not push Donald.

They said he deserved to go through his decision-making process.

But reports have also surfaced that Donald and McVay have already agreed upon a plan and structure for how the franchise legend’s return would look were he to decide that he will return to the NFL.

There is far more encouraging evidence that Donald will return than anything detracting from the idea. At the same time, Florio’s report is an important reminder.

Nothing has been settled for the Rams or Donald.

Rams on Standby

The official word will have to come from Donald himself before it even comes from the Rams. Until then, speculation can only continue about a preseason Super Bowl favorite potentially getting back one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Moreover, the idea of the Rams pairing Donald and Garrett, two multi-time Defensive Players of the Year, on the same defensive line is intriguing for fans, media, and opposing QBs alike.

There is also still the matter of compensation.

But even that has been a better talking point that possible hurdle, judging by the momentum continuing to build and the close friendship that Donald and McVay have maintained with one another.