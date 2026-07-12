Rams’ Myles Garrett Sends Eyebrow-Raising Signal to Aaron Donald

Myles Garrett wants to play alongside Aaron Donald, and the latter has said himself that he is intrigued by the idea after the Los Angeles Rams’ blockbuster trade to acquire the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

It appears that Garrett is taking a more active role in recruiting Donald than he previously let on.

Donald was recently spotted working out at the Rams’ facilities, more specifically doing some drills on the field, which varies from his past actions and only furthers the speculation.

Myles Garrett Gets Active in Recruiting Aaron Donald

Donald acknowledged in a conversation with ESPN’s Pat McAfee, per the latter, that Garrett’s trade to the Rams had him considering coming out of retirement, something he has firmly pushed back on in the past, with even Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledging as much.

McVay has altered his approach, and it seems Garrett is too, raising eyebrows on social media.

Garrett shared an image of him “moving in” on his Instagram story on July 11, following it with another of him “unpacking…[shrugging emoji]” a jersey Donald autographed to him.

Garrett did not tag Donald in the post, which will disappear from his story after 24 hours. Still, the message has already spread. It is also clear and has been from the moment Garrett first addressed the possibility of teaming up with the Rams legend.

At the time, Garrett said he wanted to respect Donald’s previously acknowledged stance.

“I don’t want to press him,” Garrett said on the “New Heights” podcast in June. “I want him to find that spark.”

Garrett continued, “He walked away from the game feeling so fulfilled. Like, ‘Man, I’ve done everything. I’ve won everything. I done beat everybody.’ It’s like, ‘All right, I don’t need anything more.’ If he looks up, he’s like, ‘Huh, I might need another one.’ And he’s like, ‘MG, you want to run it?’ Shoot, why not?”

Aaron Donald Honest About Main Requirement for Return

Donald has been candid that it will indeed take him finding that spark once again in order to come out of retirement and rejoin the Rams. His workout at the team’s facilities were an encouraging sign in that regard.

He has been a common presence at the Rams’ facilities in the past, but in the weight room.

In his conversation with McAfee, Donald acknowledged that he is “35, removed two years ago” and that he would need to “see if that fire can light back up.”

That could be a difficult sell under normal circumstances, but the 2026 Rams are the preseason Super Bowl favorites with Garrett and fellow offseason trade acquisition Trent McDuffie now in the fold.

Former Pros Offer Conflicting Takes on Aaron Donald

The question over whether Donald can still light that fire as required is one that will loom over him and the Rams until a decision is finalized. Former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy offered his “insight” on the situation.

McCoy said he did not see it happening.

“He stopped playing because he knew the love he had to push through that grind was gone,” McCoy told RotoGrinders’ Kyle Odegard in an interview in June.

“He accomplished everything he could accomplish. Pro Bowler every year. All-Pro every year. Won a Super Bowl. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year. It’s like, ‘What else do I need to do? If I come back, is it to get another Super Bowl? I already have one.’”

However, former Rams teammate Michael Brockers believes Donald “stays ready.”

“I would say that I do have some information that might be considered as some knowledge that others might not have,” Brockers said on the “Locked On Rams” podcast on June 1. “I’m not gonna tell it all. You gotta watch more of the “Locked on Rams” show to get some of that. But I will say this, my guy is staying ready so he doesn’t have to get ready.”

Aaron Donald Decision Not Expected Before Training Camp

Brockers declined to expound on his statement, using it as a cliffhanger to get viewers back to the program.

He noted in an episode on July 5 that Donald is an ambassador for “Ready” brand products.

That could be something the star defensive lineman plays on for as long as possible, but Brockers asserted that Donald would not be re-signing with–or at least re-joining–the Rams until training camp, which begins on July 25.

“I know for sure he’s not doing training camp,” Brockers said. “He hated training camp while he was playing and he was trying to prove himself. I know he’s not doing training camp.”

The watch for Donald’s potential return to the Rams continues.