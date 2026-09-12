Rams’ Alaric Jackson Facing NFL Punishment on Top of Legal Matter

The Los Angeles Rams did not have a clean game against the San Francisco 49ers, going beyond the final score. Rams starting left tackle Alaric Jackson could feel the NFL’s wrath over his actions during the contest.

Jackson is already facing a potential suspension for an off-the-field incident.

His in-game infraction from Week 1 is not on the same level of offense as that. However, it could still leave Jackson a little lighter in the pocket.

During the Rams’ eventual 27-7 loss, Jackson drew a flag for an illegal chop block against 49ers EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo. However, the alleged infraction was because Rams teammate Kyren Williams came in late with a chip block on Okoronkwo.

It created–at least from the official’s perspective–an apparent high-low situation.

NFL Offers Multiple Definitions for Illegal Chop Blocks

Per the NFL operations guide, “All chop blocks are illegal. A chop block is a high/low double team block by the offense in which one offensive player (designated as A1 for purposes of this rule) blocks a defensive player in the area of the thigh or lower while another offensive player (A2) engages that same defensive player above the waist. The order of the blocks is irrelevant. It is not a foul if the defender initiates the contact with the blocker, or if the blocker is trying to slip or escape from the defender and any engagement with him is incidental.”

Here are the NFL’s definitions for what constitutes an illegal chop block:

A1 chops a defensive player while the defensive player is physically engaged above the waist by the blocking attempt of A2;

A2 physically engages a defensive player above the waist with a blocking attempt, and A1 chops the defensive player after the contact by A2 has been broken and while A2 is still confronting the defensive player;

A1 chops a defensive player while A2 confronts the defensive player in a pass-blocking posture but is not physically engaged with the defensive player (“lure”);

A1 blocks a defensive player in the area of the thigh or lower, and A2, simultaneously or immediately after the block by A1, engages the defensive player high (“reverse chop”). A1 is lined up in the backfield at the snap and subsequently chops a defensive player engaged above the waist by A2;

A1, an offensive lineman, chops a defensive player after the defensive player has been engaged by A2 (high or low).

Per the NFL, fines for illegal chop blocks can start at up to $12, 537 on first offenses and as much as $18,507 after that.

Alaric Jackson Gets Encouraging Words From Former Official

The good news for Jackson is that the NFL does review every game. That is, whether officials called infractions or not, meaning Jackson could have his infraction wiped out entirely.

First, former NFL linebacker Luke Kuechly did not believe that Jackson committed a chop block.

“I’m not quite sure if I agree with that call right here,” Kuechly told broadcast partner Noah Eagle during the contest. “He didn’t go low on him. He was engaged. I think they might have missed one right there.”

Moreover, Terry McAulay, the former head of officiating in the NFL, also contributed to the Netflix broadcast team for the tilt.

McAulay concurred with Kuechly’s assessment of the play.

“Luke’s exactly right. It’s not a chop block,” McAulay told Eagle when asked. McAulay added that Williams’ “low block” on Okoronkwo actually occurred “above the waist, so–or at the waist” and should not warrant a flag.

Rams Hoping to Avoid Costly Fines

The NFL levies and rescinds fines and penalties at its discretion. So, Jackson could very well avoid a costly fine. That is, if the league views the play through a similar lens as Kuechly and McAulay did.

The potential suspension for his off-field legal matter–stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident–continues to loom large. He has avoided discipline so far.

Jackson, a member of the 2021 Super Bowl team, is not the Rams’ only concern from this game.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis drew a flag for roughing the passer against 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Those carry fines up to $17,911 on the first offense and $23,882 after. But Kuechly and Co. also believe Davis made helmet-to-helmet contact.

That would increase his fine. Impermissible use-of-the-helmet fines can reach $23,882 for first offenses and $47,762 for the second time and up.