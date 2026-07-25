Sean McVay Updates Puka Nacua & Alaric Jackson’s Statuses at Rams Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams have two major non-football-related matters looming over them, specifically regarding left tackle Alaric Jackson and wide receiver Puka Nacua, leaving head coach Sean McVay to address the elephant in the room as training camp opened.

Nacua is navigating an ongoing legal matter regarding an alleged biting incident on New Year’s Eve 2025. Police arrested Jackson over an alleged domestic violence incident in June.

McVay addressed their status for camp directly.

Puka Nacua, Alaric Jackson Get Good News at Rams Training Camp

The Rams have not yet hit the field for practices, which will start next week, but Nacua and Jackson’s statuses have been significant storylines throughout the offseason.

McVay put those questions to bed on Saturday.

“Puka Nacua and Alaric Jackson will be here at training camp as the Rams stay in touch with the league and the legal system on their potential availability, Sean McVay said,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported in a post on X on July 25.

Nacua checked himself into a private rehabilitation facility this offseason. His incident was part of a pattern of behaviour that seemed to put his future with the Rams in jeopardy.

Nacua is also in the final year of his contract.

Jackson could be facing what would be his second suspension and has battled blood clots in recent offseasons. The Rams are ill-equipped to replace either player as currently constructed. That is true for any significant length of time.

Puka Nacua, Alaric Jackson Top Watch List

Atkins recently went through the Rams’ roster to identify the “most important” players and, unsurprisingly, both Nacua and Jackson are in the top five.

Jackson checked in second, behind only quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning MVP.

“Outside of the quarterback position, no spot is more critical than the one protecting his blindside,” Atkins wrote on July 23. “That importance goes up a notch when the quarterback is 38, confined to the pocket and managing a degenerative back issue.”

Nacua ranked fourth, coming in behind Stafford, Jackson, and new EDGE defender Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

That ranking was not to diminish Nacua in any way.

“He plays the kind of high-volume, yards-after-contact style that McVay loves as the engine of his offense,” Atkins wrote, calling Nacua “consistent as the sunset and he managed to play 19 games despite all those vicious hits. He’s as consistent as sunrise and sunset —he’s averaged 95.3 receiving yards per game through his first three seasons, an all-time NFL mark.

“Losing Nacua for any stretch of time would be brutal, as the Rams simply don’t have anyone who profiles anywhere near his volume or consistency in moving the chains and defeating zone coverages.”

Atkins noted that the Rams’ alternatives for losing Nacua would be a shift in philosophy.

Rams Banking on Star Power

If the Rams lost Nacua, they would still have Davante Adams. But they could lean even more into their group of tight ends and running game than they already plan to.

That would obviously be less than ideal, though, given the Rams have put this group together with the intent of making a run to the Super Bowl. Bumps and bruises happen to every team, every season, including those who win it all.

Still, this Rams team is relying heavily on stars like Nacua and Jackson this season.