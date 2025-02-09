$140 Million All-Pro Interested in Joining Rams Under Key Condition: Report

The Los Angeles Rams could soften the impending loss of Cooper Kupp this offseason with a trade for New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams.

He is heading into his second year with the Jets but the fourth year of a five-year, $140 million contract. The Jets can save over $36 million if they cut Adams with a post-June 1 designation this offseason.

Adams would be amenable to joining the Rams, but that is if he hits free agency.

“The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on February 8. “A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers — if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too. Adams grew up in Northern California.”

The Jets could save money by trading Adams, though it is unclear if the Rams would

Adams, 32, is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2024.

The former Green Bay Packers star missed three games with a hamstring injury, playing in 14 total. But he had logged back-to-back 17-game seasons coming into the campaign. His reunion with Aaron Rodgers did not go as planned, and the QB’s uncertain future has Adams in limbo.

Adams’ interest in the Rams comes at an opportune time for the organization.

They appear set to have Matthew Stafford back for the 2025 season. But Stafford could lose his long-time top target.

Cooper Kupp Gets Good News After Rams Trade Announcement

The Rams informed Kupp they plan to trade him, per the wideout who says he intends to play in 2025.

Kupp, 32, caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 TDs in 2024.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA,” Kupp posted on X on February 3.

“2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.. But coming for it all.”

Fowler offered an optimistic outlook for Kupp with the Rams putting the one-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion on the trade block.

“Execs predict Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have a trade market because he’s quarterback-friendly, makes contested catches and is the type of first-one-in, last-one-out worker who resonates with a new team. Questions about age (31), declining production, lower-body explosiveness and injuries loom. But he can still play,” Fowler wrote.

“The contract is an issue, though. Kupp is due $20 million in 2025, and all but $5 million of that is guaranteed in the form of a roster bonus. The Rams would likely be willing to eat some of the contract to facilitate a trade.”

That is where Adams and the Rams could be a match.

Davante Adams Could Be Cooper Kupp Replacement for Rams

Like with Adams and the Jets, timing is key for the Rams and Kupp. A post-June 1 deal would save $20 million with $9.8 million in dead cap plus whatever the Rams eat.

Kupp is heading into Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million deal.

Play

Over The Cap projects the Rams to have $38.3 million in space. Some of that could have to go to Stafford. His future with the Rams has also been subject to speculation heading into the offseason.

The Rams could smooth over losing Kupp with Stafford by providing him with Adams in a trade.