Cooper Kupp Makes Announcement After Rams Deliver Ultimatum

The Los Angeles Rams have decided that it is time to embark on a rejuvenation. That is how general manager Les Snead has described a retool if not a full rebuild. Cooper Kupp is the first casualty of the Rams’ decision.

Kupp, 31, announced that the team informed him of their plans to trade him.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA,” Kupp posted on X on February 3. “Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.”

“I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us.

“2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.. But coming for it all.”

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s… pic.twitter.com/XWmbGVscGy — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 4, 2025

“The Rams held trade discussions surrounding WR Cooper Kupp midseason, but ultimately decided against dealing Super Bowl LVI’s MVP,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini posted on X on February 3. “Now, Kupp announces himself that L.A. is looking to find a destination for the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.”

Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. He missed multiple games for the third straight season.

Kupp has missed at least one outing for the sixth time in his eight-year career.

Puka Nacua Reacts to Rams’ Decision on Cooper Kupp

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz called it a “bombshell” of an announcement by the 2021 Super Bowl MVP, Kupp. Reactions poured in, including from Rams wideout Puka Nacua.

“So I thought it was just the NBA trade season,” Nacua posted on X on February 3.

This is the second such message Kupp has posted. He posted similarly optimistic sentiments following the Rams’ season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff. Kupp said he “can’t wait to get back to work.”

“Thankful to live in a place where failure and success go hand in hand,” Kupp posted on X on January 21. “It’s not everyone that gets to experience each of these things on a daily basis, but the resilience built and lessons learned are a blessing. The most valuable being this: you’ll never regret the outcome as long as you brought the right energy and mindset.

“Fell short this year, but the journey was more than worth it. Thank you to every who made this season so special.”

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson posted that Kupp would fit with the Houston Texans, who hired former Rams assistant Nick Caley as their offensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert noted that Kupp “has fans” on the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff.

Financial Ramifications of Rams’ Decision

“Cooper Kupp is due $20 million in 2025,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on February 3. Barring a renegotiation, a team making a trade with the #Rams would assume that money and $19.85 in 2026.

“$5m of the $7.5m roster bonus is fully guaranteed. So the #Rams would be on the hook for $5m if they can’t find a trade partner and instead release Kupp.”

Kupp is in Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract with $93.5 million in career earnings.

Cooper Kupp’s 2021 season was one for the ages: Regular season:

145 catches (led NFL)

1,947 yards (led NFL)

16 TD (led NFL)

Offensive Player of the Year Playoffs:

33 catches (most in NFL history)

478 yards (2nd most ever

6 TD (2nd most ever)

Super Bowl MVP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 4, 2025

“Now that the Rams are trying to trade him, they’ll have to be willing to absorb a sizable chunk of his 2025 pay in order to find a suitor,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on February 3. “If a new team expects him to take less as part of a trade, all he has to do is refuse — and the end result is that the Rams will have to pay him the full $20 million or cut him and owe $5 million.”

Florio suggested the Rams could approach Kupp accepting a restructured contract, which could free up $9.3 million.

However, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reported the Rams have yet to make such a request.