NFL Could Hand Down Punishment Over Rams Game After Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals featured a polarizing call against cornerback Josh Wallace that could see the NFL step in.

Unfortunately for Wallace and the Rams, further discipline is among the possible outcomes.

On a first-and-10 play from the Cardinals 35-yard line, Arizona’s Jacoby Brissett connected with wide receiver Jalen Brooks for a 21-yard gain. As he came down with the pass, Wallace was attempting to make the tackle, but connected with Brooks’ helmet instead.

It was a blow from the shoulder. Officials still flagged Wallace for “unnecessary roughness,” gifting the Cardinals 15 yards, putting them within field goal range.

There was also an offsides call against Josaiah Stewart, but the Cardinals, naturally, declined.

Rams’ Josh Wallace Could Be Punished By NFL

During the game, rules analyst Mike Pereira sided with the broadcast team that the hit did not seem to meet the criteria for a flag, i.e. forcible contact to the head and or neck area. But Wallace must now be concerned that the NFL will side with the officials.

Wallace’s hit could see the infraction specified as a “hit on a defenseless player.” That is one of the NFL’s fineable offenses.

Per the NFL, a first-time infraction can incur a fine as high as $17,911.

A second infraction could draw a fine as high as $23,882. This infraction would also count as one strike for Wallace. Two more strikes of this kind, and the third-year cornerback will trigger an automatic one-game suspension.

Wallace can appeal the fine, potentially leading to a reduction. However, the strike will carry over into future seasons if it holds.

To make matters worse, that was the only penalty called for a fineable offense in the game.

Reactions to Rams Penalty Telling

Wallace was also on the wrong side of a call against the Rams that altered their loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3. He could see history repeat itself in that regard, but the Rams are feeling that in-game decision now.

“UNREAL PERSONAL FOUL,” Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp posted on X in reaction to the call, including a clip.

“WHAT DO YOU WANT HIM TO DO???”

Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak posted, “How are we calling that unnecessary roughness on Josh Wallace?” adding that is was “another penalty this season late in the fourth quarter that Wallace has been screwed on.”

“Another tough call on Josh Wallace there, and I don’t love it, but the Rams put themselves in this position to lose this game,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer posted on X.

Former NFL safety Quandre Diggs posted on X that the “Rams got cheated.”

Rivals’ Greg Biggins posted, “The League obviously hates Josh Wallace! What a wild way to lose a game [laughing face emoji],” underscoring the incredulous response to the call that many had in real time.

Wallace was playing so much partly due to the absence of Trent McDuffie. McDuffie suffered a groin injury in practice during the week.

Wallace will look to avoid the officials’ attention in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.