The Los Angeles Rams lost for myriad reasons in Week 3, including a controversial pass interference call on cornerback Josh Wallace.

It is a call that Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant, with whom Wallace was accused of interfering, said certainly occurred, but also admitted that he sold “just enough” to give his side the best opportunity to secure a flag.

It worked, but it should not have, according to the league and Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“McVay said the NFL told him that Josh Wallace should not have been flagged for pass interference,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins posted on X on September 30.

Broncos’ Pat Bryant Gets Honest About PI Call on Rams’ Josh Wallace

“It was a little pass interference. I did sell it just enough to get the flag, but he definitely gave me a little nudge that I felt, and I felt like I couldn’t get the ball. So, it was either the ball or the call, and I couldn’t get the ball, so we ended up getting the call,” Bryant told CBS Sports’ Romi Bean.

“Once they give you that push, it’s either a legal contact or past interference. I know that’s the biggest thing going across social media right now. I can’t even open my social media without seeing the video. But it’s something that a lot of people do in this league. So, kind of use it to my advantage.”

This will not take away the loss or the sting of knowing the Rams blew a lead in the contest.

However, it does validate a lot of the criticism made toward the officiating crew in place that night. It also brings the league’s review processes back into question.

The NFL already reviews so much that pushback against another item will certainly manifest if the issue is broached. But they already made drastic measures the league has made to overtime and kickoffs in recent years. Getting key calls right seems prudent.

NFL Delivers Unfortunate Reality Check for Los Angeles Rams