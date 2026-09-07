327-Pound Former LA Rams ‘Bowling Ball’ Signs With Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams could see old friend Tim Keenan III this coming season.

“We have … signed DT Tim Keenan II and TE Patrick Gurd to the practice squad,” the Las Vegas Raiders announced in a post on X on September 7. “In a corresponding move, we have released DT Gary Smith and S Devin Lafayette from the practice squad.”

Notably, the Rams will face the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 7 during the 2026 regular season, giving Keenan an opportunity to exact some measure of revenge.

Former Rams DT Tim Keenan III Can Get Revenge After Raiders Move

Keenan, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Rams, selected with the 232nd overall pick of the 2026 draft. The Rams last listed Keenan at 6-foot-2 and 327 pounds, making him a better fit for more traditional 3-4 fronts than what they will run this season.

The defensive lineman’s playing style is as his stature suggests.

“A three-year starter at Alabama, Keenan lined up at nose tackle in defensive coordinator Kane Womack’s multiple scheme. He was a Nick Saban favorite, because of his reliability and “do your job” production — and that continued with the Tide’s new staff. He got a late start as a senior following preseason ankle surgery, which affected his production, but he played his best ball late in the season,” The Athletic’s Dan Brugler wrote ahead of the draft.

“Like a tea pot, Keenan is short and stout. He is strong and technically sound with his hands to stack the point and create leverage. But he’s also often late to rid himself of blocks, mostly because of his length. Though limited as a pass rusher, he can be a bowling ball once he gets rolling downhill.”

The Rams have Poona Ford as their top nose tackle, and Ty Hamilton behind him. However, they will have a different look with Aaron Donald rejoining an interior defensive line group that includes Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske, who has moved to the bench.