Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly Stafford, Sends Message Ahead of Rams Opener

With Week 1 and the Los Angeles Rams regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers–and a baked-in trip to Australia–right around the corner, Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford are making the most of some downtime.

“A reset before the chaos,” Kelly Stafford captioned a set of images of her and Matthew during a quick getaway at Lake Tahoe.

“I just love this man [red heart emoji].”

Media personality Erin Andrews commented, “Love u both” among the sea of supportive replies. Rams teammate and star wide receiver Puka Nacua were among those who showed their support with a like.

Stafford has talked about how much he appreciates Rams head coach Sean McVay for allowing him to spend as much time with his family as possible.

This break is for all the players, but it underscores how much Stafford values that time.

Matthew Stafford Praises Wife Kelly Stafford in Strong Comments About Family

Stafford praised his wife for coordinating their daughters’ matching outfits, calling them “the most important thing in my life,” noting how they and he have to sacrifice so much.

“They are incredible supporters of mine, backbone to what I do, also the thing that gives me the most perspective in life. I love playing this game,” Stafford said told Greg Olsen on “Youth Inc.” in August.

“People chant your your name or they cheer for you and all that out there in a stadium. But the people that matter to me the most are the people, when I get home, and they give me the most honest feedback and the most loving feedback. And so, I appreciate them. I think they know the sacrifices I make to be around as much as I can. I bring my girls in every off day on Tuesdays in the morning to have breakfast with me before I take them to school.”

Stafford continued, “There’s a lot of sacrifice that they make, whether that’s Kelly running so much of what goes on at our house, or my girls not being able to see me as much as they would like. But I’m home every night for dinner when I’m in town. I’m there as much as I can when I have time off, and I’m lucky enough to play for a head coach, Sean, that understands that and gives me the opportunity to be around them as much as I can. And I, frankly, wouldn’t still be playing this game if that wasn’t the case. And so I appreciate him for that and my family for that.

Matthew Stafford Being Good Soldier for Rams

McVay appreciates Stafford, too, expressing as much in response to a question about the MVP mentoring rookie first-round pick Ty Simpson, who the Rams hope is his eventual replacement.

“He’s like as great of a teammate and leader just the way that he is naturally. Just his ability to deal with people. I think the most important and powerful thing is seeing, just watch the way that he moves. And then, he’s also so willing to share and answer questions. And so, I’ve just seen Matthew be himself,” McVay told reporters on September 3, noting that has been common for Stafford throughout their time together.

“He just has poured into that room. And I’ve really seen him put his arm around Stetson [Bennett] and, obviously, Ty’s mentioned how much he’s helped him. But we’re very lucky to have a guy that just is an incredible football player, but more importantly, an incredible person just with the way that he moves in a day in dayout basis.

McVay added, “Even just doing some different things in in walkthrough settings, it’s–this guy’s really, really special. And these guys, I thin they know how fortunate they are to see what it looks like from the best.”