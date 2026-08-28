Kelly Stafford Sends Strong Message After ‘Surprising’ Rams Trade

The Los Angeles Rams like the roster balance reacquiring Tutu Atwell in a trade with the Miami Dolphins gives them, and it is going over with the family of star quarterback and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, as his wife, Kelly Stafford, let on.

“Ahhhh!!! My girls are gonna be so excited [smiling face holding back tears and hands raised emojis],” Kelly Stafford captioned a post on her Instagram story on August 27.

She included the words over a graphic announcing Atwell’s return to the Rams.

Notably, Kelly Stafford bid farewell to Atwell when he signed with the Dolphins this offseason, saying he was “One of the favs of my family, including my daughters…You will be missed, but so happy you’re going home @tutuatwell,” per Essentially Sports’ Shubhi Rathore in March.

Rams Reintroduce Tutu Atwell to WR Room

Atwell spent five years with the Rams before signing with the Dolphins in free agency during the 2025 offseason. However, he struggled in South Beach. The player the Rams sent to the Dolphins, running back Jarquez Hunter, faced an uphill battle for a roster spot.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins noted how Atwell’s return to the Rams shakes up the projection for their 53-man roster.

“The Rams made a surprising trade by re-acquiring Atwell in the deal that sent Hunter to the Dolphins,” Atkins wrote on August 27. “That addition adds a needed speed option and could cover a potential suspension of Nacua under the league’s personal conduct policy. Either way, Atwell, on a $1.075 million contract, is easier to treat as a luxury than when they did so last season with him on a $10 million deal.”

Atwell was clamoring for a larger role with the Rams early last season.

“Just waiting for my number to be called. It’s something I’ve been doing the whole year, all these years I’ve been here. It’s my fifth season. So when that op to come, man, make the most of it,” Atwell told reporters in the Rams’ locker room after a game against the Indianapolis Colts in September 2025. “Whatever it takes for us to win.”

The rest of the Rams’ wide receiver room will likely shake out behind Atwell and stars Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Both stars missed at least one game, though, making the Rams’ depth critical.

Atkins noted that Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith are “roster locks” due to their special teams roles. Second-year pro Konata Mumpfield has “impressed” the Rams this summer.

Rookie CJ Daniels “might struggle to see the field early,” especially with Atwell back.

Matthew Stafford & Tutu Atwell Connected for Career Highlight

Atwell caught an 88-yard touchdown from Matthew Stafford in that game. That play stands as the longest for both players in their respective careers.

Stafford spoke candidly about his excitement for Atwell after the contest, a 27-20 Rams victory.

“I’m saying wild stuff,” Stafford told reporters postgame about his reaction to the play, noting he was wearing a microphone and the footage would need “some heavy editing,” saying, “It’ll probably just be a lot of silence.”

Stafford and Atwell can try to exploit an even greater hole in an opposing defense. Meanwhile, the QB’s family gets its “favorite” back.