Kelly Stafford Shares Fitting Message as Matthew Stafford, Rams Open Camp

Reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford is back for an 18th season in the NFL and a sixth season with the Los Angeles Rams.

His return for this upcoming season went a lot smoother for the Rams than last year, when contract uncertainty, trade interest, and a back injury all threatened to derail what turned into a historic campaign.

For the Staffords, though, every year comes with a different set of challenges.

Kelly Stafford Shares Touching Photo of Matthew Stafford Before Rams Training Camp

Stafford and the Rams reported for training camp on Saturday, with players filing into the Loyola Marymount, where the team will be until just ahead of their first preseason game.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, shared a photo of her husband ahead of his departure for training camp. In it, the three-time Pro Bowler is hugging the couple’s four daughters–twins Chandler and Sawyer, Hunter, and Tyler–before heading out.

“18th nfl camp,” Kelly Stafford captioned the picture posted on Instagram on July 25.

Stafford has made no bones about how significant his family–and, specifically, his daughters–are in his decisions about continuing to play.

Notably, Stafford, 38, is signed through the 2027 season but on the Rams’ books through 2029.

“I remember when I was getting traded to LA, just having those initial conversations with Sean [McVay]. And it was like, ‘I don’t know. I think maybe three, three or four [years] max left feels right.’ Get somewhere in that 15-to-16 range,” Stafford said on “Green Light” in June.

“Now, it’s like, ‘I don’t know. Maybe I’ll just keep rolling.’ My girls love watching me play, and might as well.”

Rams Taking Cautious Approach With Matthew Stafford

Stafford is stepping into a state of limbo, where he is leaving his family, but also will not be a full participant in training camp. McVay laid out the Rams’ plans for Stafford for this year, saying the QB will rest on the odd-numbered days of their four-day blocks.

Stafford will not suit up for the Rams’ first practice on Sunday, and their third session will be focused more on mental reps.

The Rams are taking this approach after Stafford’s back injury last summer.

Stafford is dealing with a degenrative issue in his back, for which he utilized an Ammortal Chamber to help speed up recovery. The Rams still did not know if Stafford would be able to suit up for Week 1. McVay admitted that they had discussed him going on injured reserve.

Then, the Rams were able to turn to Jimmy Garoppolo in practice and Stetson Bennett IV during preseason games.

Bennett is, but Garooppolo is gone, with rookie first-round pick Ty Simpson replacing him.

Rams Can Take Matthew Stafford Plan a Step Further

If the Rams are serious about limiting Stafford’s exposure, and they have every reason to be, utilizing their backups in Bennett and Simpson is wise. However, Garoppolo’s recent pivot after pondering retirement opens up a new possibility.

He would make a far more reliable substitute and potential replacement (if need be) for Stafford than Bennett. Bennett has three years of preseason experience but none in the regular season.

Garoppolo would also make a better mentor for Simpson than Bennett or Stafford.

Garoppolo and Simpson share a similar physical profile and skill set. Stafford has vowed to do his part mentoring Simpson, and has by the latter’s own account. But Stafford must also focus on trying to lead the Rams to another Super Bowl. Bennett simply lacks to playing experience.

Garoppolo could be an extension of McVay and the coaching staff. It already features former QBs in OC Nate Scheelhaase, assistant HC Kliff Kingsbury, and QB coach Dave Ragone.