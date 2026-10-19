Rams Get More Devastating Injury News With Kobie Turner Update

The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed what can only be described as a disappointing start to the 2026 campaign. After entering the year as the Super Bowl favorite, the Rams have crawled out to a 2-4 record, with their latest defeat seeing the lowly Arizona Cardinals take them down by a score of 18-16.

As if things weren’t bad enough for Los Angeles, it was hit by a slew of tough injuries during this loss. While all eyes are on the offense, star defensive tackle Kobie Turner also emerged from this game banged up, and it sounds like he is going to miss an extended period of time with a groin injury.

Kobie Turner Out 4 to 6 Weeks With Groin Injury

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Turner has quietly turned himself into one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league through his first four seasons. Adding guys like Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald to a defensive line that already featured Turner, Byron Young, and Braden Fiske seemed like a recipe for disaster.

Instead, L.A.’s defensive line hasn’t lived up to expectations so far this year. It certainly hasn’t helped that both Garrett and Donald have missed time with injuries, but even then, the results haven’t materialized for its holdover stars. Turner hasn’t been bad by any stretch of the imagination, but he has yet to record a sack through six games.

The wait for Turner’s first sack of the year is going to be longer than expected, because he is going to miss four to six weeks with a groin injury, according to head coach Sean McVay. While a roster move hasn’t been made yet, it sounds like he could land on injured reserve, which would see him miss at least the team’s next four games.

Some terrible Rams injury news from Sean McVay today: WR Davante Adams (hamstring) out 6-10 weeks. DT Kobie Turner (groin) headed to IR. K Blake Grupe (knee) out for the season,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Injuries Beginning to Pile Up for Rams Amid Slow Start

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 4: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rams defeated the Eagles 24-20. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With Garrett still on injured reserve, losing Turner is an extra big blow for the Rams. Add in injuries to other guys such as Davante Adams, Poona Ford, and new kicker Blake Grupe, and Los Angeles is reeling. Simply put, the front office is going to have some work to do when it comes to replenishing the roster ahead of Week 7.

The silver lining for L.A. is that it has a stretch of winnable games coming up, but it’s well worth noting that this team should have beaten Arizona pretty handily, and it didn’t. The Rams should beat the Las Vegas Raiders when they return to action in Week 7, but as we have seen to this point, there is no guarantee that they will, especially with their new injury issues.