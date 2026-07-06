Pro Bowl Hopeful Gets Strong Message After Intel on Potential Rams Deal

The Los Angeles Rams could face difficult roster decisions if Aaron Donald ultimately decides to come out of retirement for the 2026 season. However, a player like Kobie Turner could parlay the Rams’ windfall into something more.

The No. 1 goal, of course, would be to reach and then win the Super Bowl.

However, Turner is also in the final year of a rookie contract he has already outplayed. He could be on the verge of securing himself a significant payday, be it with the Rams or elsewhere.

Kobie Turner Could Set Rams Up for Difficult Decision in 2027

The Rams’ trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie included long-term deals for the new stars. That has left incumbent Rams players like Turner facing nebulous futures.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox picked Turner as the Rams’ “most promising building block.”

“Defensive lineman Kobie Turner continues to look like a true defensive building block,” Knox wrote on July 5, choosing one option for every team. “Turner, a 2023 third-round pick out of Wake Forest, has given the Rams a legitimate difference-maker on the defensive interior. He isn’t quite the game-wrecker that Aaron Donald was, of course, but few players are. However, he’s done a very admirable impression.

“In three seasons, Turner has already compiled 167 tackles, 24 sacks, nine passes defended, an interception, two fumble recoveries, and 62 quarterback pressures. With Garrett consistently commanding offensive attention, Turner may produce the numbers needed to finally get that Pro Bowl nod.”

Turner was part of an impactful 2023 draft class for the Rams. It included Pro Bowlers Puka Nacua and Byron Young, as well as starting offensive linemen Steve Avila and Warren McClendon, and punter Ethan Evans.

None of those players have received new deals from the Rams as of this writing. The expectation is that that could remain the case.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler called the Rams’ approach “fascinating.”

“Sources say L.A. is giving early impressions it won’t extend 2027 FAs Puka Nacua, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila this summer,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in a post on X in June, noting the Rams were “taking big swings instead of paying young star” this offseason. “Perhaps that changes but deals are not on the radar right now.”

Kobie Turner Due for Big Payday

The Rams are not in dire financial straits, which could give them the freedom to retain Turner if they so choose. However, the former Demon Deacon is expected to cash in on his next deal, whenever he signs one.

Spotrac projected Turner’s market value at $32.3 million annually, offering a four-year, $129.3 million pact as an example of what to expect.

However, Turner faces an uphill battle against history to secure his new deal.

Before inking Quentin Lake to a new deal in January, the Rams had not signed a defensive player they drafted to a contract extension since Donald in 2018. Turner appears to be the most likely candidate among the current options, particularly after the Rams traded Jared Verse.

Nacua looms as the Rams’ biggest priority. That could mean Turner and the rest of the hopefuls must wait until his deal is done to get a decision on their respective situations.