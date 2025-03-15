Cooper Kupp Sends 7-Word Message as Rams Get Bad News in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams’ tried to avoid an outcome similar to the reality they now face with Cooper Kupp. They could not and instead released him. Likely to the Rams’ chagrin, they will see Kupp twice next season.

Kupp is staying in the NFC West and signing with the Seattle Seahawks. Kupp is a native of Yakima, Washington, and he attended Eastern Washington University some two hours away.

“Washington back across my chest,” Kupp posted on X on March 1. “Let’s go!!!!!”

“Cooooooooooooppppp,” Seahawks star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba posted on X in reaction.

“Homecoming: Former #Rams WR Cooper Kupp is signing with the NFC West rival #Seahawks, sources tell The Insiders,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on March 14. “A Yakima native and Eastern Washington alum, Kupp now heads to Seattle, where he’ll get to face his old team twice this season.

The Rams cut Kupp in Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract, and he had $98.5 million in career earnings before his deal. In addition to a homecoming, the Seahawks met his rumored desired asking price.

Seahawks Meet Cooper Kupp’s Asking Price After Rams Release

“There were a variety of teams in the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes — including the Broncos, Saints, Packers and Patriots — but the Seahawks sold Kupp on a return home (he’s from Yakima, 3 hours away) and being a key focal point of a new-look offense with Sam Darnold,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport speculated that Kupp would average $15 million annually on the deal.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini confirmed as much.

That was his rumored asking price as of March 14.

“WR Cooper Kupp’s asking price has been as high as $15M per year, per sources. It sounds like he’d take less for a preferred destination. But if teams are willing to hit $15M, it would widen the list of landing spots,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported on X on March 14.

Cooper Kupp Motivated Amid New Seahawks Contract

“Home was an important one, right? He did have a ton of suitors; a lot of suitors, several teams interested. And it’s not just because he was a free agent this week starting on Wednesdays. Because everyone has known he was going to be a free agent since the Monday before Super Bowl. That’s when Cooper Kupp himself tweeted that the Rams are going to try to trade him,” Rapoport reported on “The Insiders” on March 14.

“Once that became clear, they did actually have some trade injuries. A couple of teams talked to the Rams. But the reality is most teams knew he was going to be free. So several teams were interested.”

Kupp noted he disagreed with the Rams’ decision in his initial post, and he recently shared another that reflected fondly on his time while reiterating his excitement for the future.

The initial announcement did not sit well with the Rams but certainly worked in Kupp’s favor.

“The money came up from the time the teams were discussing a potential trade for a Cooper Kupp, because you’re gonna have to give up drastic compensation and then pay him. It was like, ‘Well, something had to give there.’ And this is why players want to be free. No. 1, you get to control things a lot more if you’re a free agent versus if you’re at the mercy of a team that’s trading you. That’s No. 1, and No. 2, if there’s no draft pick compensation alongside of it, you can get yourself a deal like this,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said on the same episode of “The Insiders.”

“I know Cooper Kupp was let go by the Rams. But a lot of people inside that building wanted things that go well for him once he became a free agent. Wanted him to get his number, he got it. He got it to a place that he’s comfortable. Only problem is you’re gonna have to see him two times next year at the very least there.”