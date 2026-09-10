Former Rams WR Cooper Kupp Sends Fitting Message After Good News

The Los Angeles Rams cut ties with Cooper Kupp following the 2024 season.

He promptly landed on his feet with the Seattle Seahawks, winning the Super Bowl in 2025. Following the Seahawks’ 2026 season-opening win over the New England Patriots, Kupp shared a fitting message.

“Chapter X, Verse I,” Kupp posted on X on September 9, referencing his 10th season in the NFL and the first game of the campaign.

Kupp finished with a modest two receptions for 35 yards.

However, he and fellow former Offensive Player of the Year and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba both helped uplift backup quarterback Drew Lock after starter Sam Darnold was injured on the opening drive of the 2026 campaign.

Aside from a second Super Bowl, Kupp’s second after winning with the Rams in 2021, the Seahawks star had his second-worst season statistically.

It was his worst in any year with double-digit appearances.

Part of that is due to playing alongside Smith-Njigba, but also Kupp being closer to the end of his career than the beginning. The Rams did alright for themselves, replacing Kupp with six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams. Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions last season.

Still, Kupp’s continued success with the Seahawks comes at the Rams’ expense in some form or fashion.

Cooper Kupp, Seahawks’ ‘Great News’ Bad for Rams

Darnold’s exit threatened to derail Kupp and the Seahawks’ season just as it was beginning, and that certainly would have benefited the Rams.

At the very least, Darnold appears to have avoided a catastrophic injury.

“With Sam, we got some great news back. It’s good news right now. So it’s still–our prayers are with Sam. We love him, and the guys really pulled through for him,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters postgame. “We were able to rule out a fracture. So, there’s some more tests to be done. And so that’s why I’m saying why it’s positive. So, I don’t know. We’re still working through all that. But right now, I think fracture’s [ruled] out, which is great news.”

Kupp and the Seahawks beat the Rams in two of their three meetings last season. Their two wins came in the final two meetings, the last of which was in the NFC Championship Game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Rams Not Off Hook After Sam Darnold Injury

Lock completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and 1 touchdown with 0 interceptions in Darnold’s stead. He could be in line to start, depending on how severe whatever is ailing Darnold is.

The Rams will first see the Seahawks in Week 16, which gives Darnold plenty of time to heal up. That is, if his injury ultimately proves to be non-season-ending.

The Rams have their own concerns to overcome, though.

Myles Garrett was one of three players the Rams listed with legitimate injuries on Wednesday’s injury report. He was one of two players who did not participate, joining Super Bowl champion cornerback Jaylen Watson.

The Rams expect Garrett to play, but his and Watson’s statuses are worth monitoring after the Rams already ruled Aaron Donald out.