Former Vikings QB Sam Darnold Suffers Injury on First Possession of 2026 Season

The Minnesota Vikings will never truly get vindication over letting Sam Darnold walk in free agency following a historic 14-win season in 2024, not after he led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in 2025.

However, Darnold’s second season is off to an ominous start.

On the Seahawks’ opening drive of their season opener against the New England Patriots–a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl–Darnold suffered an injury, later identified as a hip issue.

“Yikes: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is limping and grimacing walking out of the blue medical tent,” Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein posted on X on September 9, including a video of the former Vikings’ exit.

“@Seahawks injury update: QB Sam Darnold is Questionable (hip),” Seahawks PR posted.

Ex-Vikings QB Sam Darnold Gets Hurt in Season-Opener

The Seahawks turned to former Denver Broncos draft pick Drew Lock. Darnold made his way toward the Seahawks’ locker room for further examination.

The Vikings passed on re-signing Darnold in 2025, opting to clear a path for 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy. Darnold went on to win the Super Bowl. McCarthy struggled through an injury-marred second season after missing his rookie campaign due to an injury.

Now, McCarthy is the Vikings’ QB3.

This story will be updated.