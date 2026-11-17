Ronnie Rivers stepping up as leading rusher of the Los Angeles Rams surprised many NFL fans. Even the Arizona Cardinals clearly didn’t expect the undrafted running back out of Fresno State to wear them down. All-Pro Kyren Williams himself watched the surprise unfold down in Glendale, Arizona.

Williams hit 12 carries for 23 yards, averaging 1.9 yards per carry. But Rivers compiled 81 yards on 15 carries. And the latter stat landed him in the NFL history books too, per ESPN Insights.

“Rivers is the first player with 15+ touches on a single drive over the last 25 seasons, previous most in that span was 13,” the account revealed.

So Rivers rises as the breakout surprise of the Rams’ latest win. Which got Williams to deliver some honesty about his teammate’s performance in an exclusive interview with Heavy on Tuesday.

Kyren Williams Stunned by Ronnie Rivers’ Day?

Williams smiled at the thought of Rivers’ career-best outing. And revealed he’s not surprised at all by his teammate’s performance.

“It was amazing. I’ve been with Ronnie for all of the five years I’ve been in the league,” Williams mentioned. “Him being able to keep pushing that pile, then make guys miss and run through tackles with just being who he is, including having fun and smiling through it all, that’s what it’s all about.”

Rams fans grow accustomed to Williams gashing defenses, followed by Blake Corum spelling him. Yet Williams himself believed Rivers looked due for a huge day. So Sunday’s game catapulted Rivers into the Rams and NFL spotlight.

“The work he’s put in to get where he’s at, he deserves it,” Williams said. “It’s been so cool.”

Little Known Rams ‘Baller’

Rivers thrives more on special teams and when the calendar hits August, during preseason action. But Williams and the Rams see the work behind the scenes he puts in.

“Ronnie is a baller,” Williams added. “Every time he gets it [the ball], he’s going to make things happen. He knows what he needs to do. And he’s just so consistent.”

Williams endured a different NFL Draft journey compared to Rivers. But the Notre Dame star dropped to the fifth round of the 2022 draft class. Rivers put together a record-breaking career at Fresno State, even playing for the college head coach of NFL legend Marshawn Lynch, Jeff Tedford. Except Rivers, again, never heard his name called in the draft. He even parted ways with his first two NFL stops with the Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks who took him in as an undrafted rookie in 2022.

Rivers hung around the Rams, though, and kept grinding away per Williams. So Sunday’s career-best performance comes as no surprise to Williams.

“Me knowing Ronnie and knowing what he’s done the last five years we’ve been together, it was a no brainer. He knew exactly what he was going to do,” Williams said. “But it was so cool to see him come out into fruition and see really see him thrive.”

Kyren Williams With Invisalign

Williams is using Invisalign to rest during the Rams’ bye week, plus maintain his smile.

“They’re giving me an opportunity to be confident in my smile, and be consistent with knowing where to put them, clean them and replace them,” Williams said.

The product certainly adds to Williams staying on top of his health, including for his oral health. He joined Invisalign’s “Shift Happens” campaign back in October and credits them for keeping his teeth aligned. More information on Invisalign can be found here.