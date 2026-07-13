LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford Earns Major NFL Declaration

Matthew Stafford finally received the individual recognition that had eluded him throughout much of his NFL career.

The respect continued into the offseason.

Stafford climbed three positions to No. 3 in ESPN’s ranking of the NFL’s top quarterbacks for 2026, placing behind only Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

ESPN determined the rankings through conversations with more than 70 NFL executives, coaches and scouts. Stafford received 17% of the first-place votes after winning his first MVP award at 37 years old.

One evaluator offered an even larger endorsement of the situation surrounding the Los Angeles Rams.

An AFC offensive coach called Stafford and Sean McVay the best quarterback-coach combination in the NFL.

Matthew Stafford Forces His Way Into Top Three

Stafford’s rise followed one of the most efficient high-volume passing seasons in league history.

He completed 388 of 597 passes for an NFL-leading 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns. Stafford threw eight interceptions while starting all 17 regular-season games, according to the Rams’ offseason quarterback review.

Only three other quarterback seasons have included at least 45 touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions.

Stafford also set an NFL record by throwing 28 consecutive touchdown passes without an interception. His passer rating of 109.2 ranked second in the league, while his 236 passing first downs ranked first.

The production helped Los Angeles finish 12-5 and gave Stafford the first MVP award of his 17-year career.

One NFL head coach told ESPN that nobody played better than Stafford in 2025.

That assessment was reflected in the voting.

Stafford ranked as high as first and no lower than fifth on the ballots. He moved ahead of Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and several younger quarterbacks with longer career windows.

Age did little to slow his climb.

Stafford will play the 2026 season at 38, but his anticipation and arm talent remain central to an offense capable of attacking every level of the field.

McVay Partnership Separates Rams

Stafford did not produce the MVP season alone.

The addition of Davante Adams gave the Rams another accomplished receiver alongside Puka Nacua. Defenses could not consistently devote extra coverage to both players, leaving Stafford with favorable matchups across the formation.

McVay also found ways to protect his quarterback.

An NFL coach who studied the Rams told ESPN that the offense’s under-center formations and three-tight end personnel packages kept defenses guessing. Los Angeles could present the appearance of a heavier running formation before allowing Stafford to throw from it.

The structure helped Stafford stay healthy for every regular-season game and allowed him to work from favorable passing situations.

Some evaluators cited those advantages as a reason for caution.

One coordinator told ESPN that Stafford benefits from an elite offensive coach, strong protection and elite receiving options. Other highly ranked quarterbacks were asked to overcome weaker supporting casts.

That context should be part of the evaluation.

It also reflects how successfully the Rams have built around Stafford.

Los Angeles traded for him in 2021 because McVay believed an experienced quarterback with Stafford’s arm and aggression could unlock the full offense. The partnership immediately produced a Super Bowl championship.

Five seasons later, it produced an MVP.

Stafford and McVay have learned how to maximize each other’s strengths. McVay creates opportunities through formations, personnel and movement. Stafford turns those openings into completions before the defense can recover.

The result has changed Stafford’s standing across the league.

He spent years being discussed as a talented quarterback whose individual production rarely translated into postseason success. His Rams tenure has supplied the missing accomplishments: a championship, an MVP award and recognition as one of the league’s three best quarterbacks.

Stafford’s environment helped him reach that level.

His execution made the environment work.