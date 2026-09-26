Former Teammate Believes Super Bowl Champion Interested in Rams Trade

The situation devolved quickly for the New York Giants after their Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, specifically with the loss of quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season, and it has made the future of players like Odell Beckham Jr. subject to speculation.

That has, almost fittingly, turned into renewed speculation about a possible return to LA.

During an interview with Beckham’s friend and former teammate Jarvis Landry, Kay Adams asked if a return to LA is something the Super Bowl champion would want.

“I think Odell would definitely be down to make the return and to run it back, especially with Aaron Donald [back],” Landry told Adams on “Up & Adams” on September 25. “Maybe we got a glimpse of that this past Monday night, right, when they were talking a little bit after the [game].”

Beckham notably paused his pre-game routine to catch up with Donald before the Week 2 tilt.

Beckham was part of the Rams 2021 Super Bowl team, along with Aaron Donald who came out of retirement to chase another ring in 2026.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has been lukewarm at best about bringing Beckham back.

McVay has spoken highly of Beckham and his affinity and appreciation for what he brought to the Rams during his time. However, whereas McVay and the Rams rolled out the red carpet for Donald, Beckham has seemingly been an afterthought.

It is unclear how much that stance has changed regarding the 33-year-old receiver. That even with Nacua banged up and Davante Adams being the same age.

Jarvis Landry Does Not Hold Back About Odell Beckham Jr.

Aside from the Rams talk, Landry spoke candidly about Beckham’s situation in New York. He has yet to draw a target and has logged 14 snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

“I’m so proud of him, the way that he dedicated himself,” Landry told Adams. “I literally watched this man, since high school, grind and work his butt off like no one that I’ve ever known. And always pushing his teammates, always competing at a high level, right? And what I see now is, with his journey of making it back to the NFL, it was like, man, I watched him literally say, ‘You know what, forget the distractions, forget the noise. This is the mission.’

“I have a voice note from from him probably in January–in January of this past year–him saying,

‘I’m going to play for the New York Giants.’ And to see it all come to life, how it came to life, you talk about a guy who’s resilient? You talk about a guy who sets his mind to something and goes goes and goes and does it, right?”

Landry said his “heart is broken” seeing Beckham used so sparingly in the Giants’ offense. He said, “I know he can play” and that he has been watching to see Beckham on the field.

Landry believes that Dart’s injury is an “opportunity to rally around a guy like Odell Beckham.”

“This is an opportunity to rally around the experience the true New York Giant of it all. And who’s a New York Giant, if not Odell Beckham, right?” Landry said. “To me he’s up there with the Michael Strahan of the world and the Eli Manning. When you say ‘New York Giant,’ you think of a Odell Beckham, and I think that’s something that I would like to see that offense … start to implement him a little bit more and get him some touches early.”

Could Odell Beckham Jr. Be Fit for 2026 Rams?

Landry said he believes that, at this point in his journey, Beckham is happy to be playing football. He would likely stick it out with the Giants if that is how the situation unfolds. Still, even when Nacua returns, the Rams face questions about the depth behind him and Adams.

The group includes veteran Tutu Atwell, who was a rookie on that Super Bowl team.

But the rest of the Rams’ options are far less proven and not exactly devoid of injury concerns themselves. That could be an argument for pursuing a trade for Beckham before the deadline.